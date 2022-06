The 217,000-square-foot property will be redeveloped into 255 apartments. International real estate firm Hines has acquired South Temple Tower in Salt Lake City, Utah, and plans to transform the property into a luxury multifamily tower. With the conversion, the 24-story, 217,000-square-foot office building will become a 255-unit apartment property. Construction slated to start early next year will strip the building to its core and shell, so the tower can be transitioned to much-needed housing.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO