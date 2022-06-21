Stonington completes proposed cannabis regulations

Stonington _ As the town's moratorium on accepting applications for cannabis businesses nears its Sept. 21 deadline, the Planning and Zoning Commission has completed work on a set of rules to regulate the sale, growing and manufacturer of marijuana products.

A public hearing on the regulations will be held this summer but no date has yet been set. After the hearing is complete the commission will vote to adopt the regulations before the moratorium expires.

The proposed regulation would allow retail cannabis businesses in the tourist commercial (TC-80) zone around Exit 90 of Interstate 95 and the Highway Interchange (HI-60) zone at Exit 92 in Pawcatuck.

In letter to the commisson about the regulations, Town Planner Keith Brynes wrote that retail cannabis stores have been very popular in Massachusetts and the two districts were chosen to minimize risks.

"These areas already permit high traffic uses, have good highway access, fewer residential neighbors, and fewer nearby schools than other commercial districts. Both districts have vacant and/or underutilized properties and adequate parking that may be available for this use," he wrote.

Meanwhile cannabis micro-cultivators, product manufacturers and delivery/transporters would be allowed in the town's

three industrial zoning districts called Manufacturing, Heritage Mill and Light Industrial. The General Commercial (GC-60) zone would allow cannabis delivery or transportation services.

Applications for all cannabis related uses would require an application for special use permit and a public hearing. The applicant would also require a license from the state.

The proposed regulations also require all cannabis establishment to be 1,000 feet from any school, day care facility, park, recreational or drug treatment facility and 100 feet from any residential use or place of worship.

Hours are limited to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cannabis products could not be smoked or consumed on the premises of the businesses. The Board of Police Commissioners would also have to review and approve a traffic and parking plan.

According to the state law that legalized the recreational use of marijuana and took effect July 1, municipalities had the discretion to allow or prohibit cannabis businesses within their borders, regulate signs and operating hours, and develop specific regulations for such businesses. In October, Stonington residents voted 2,106 to 1,816 to allow cannabis businesses in town.

In March thje commission voted unanimously to implement a six-month moratorium on accepting applications to open cannabis businesses in town. The moratorium was designed to give the commission and its staff time to research, develop and implement specific zoning regulations for cannabis retailers and producers.

The law allows one retailer and one retail grower for every 25,000 residents, which means the town can have one grower and one retailer.