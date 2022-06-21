ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Outages effect estimated 1,500 Cass County Electric Cooperative customers

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cass County, ND) -- Multiple towns in Cass County are experiencing a power outage following a...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

"I appreciate the response" Cass County Electric Cooperative VP shares gratitude towards neighborhood's response in weekend power outage

(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Electric Cooperative officials say they responded to three different outages in Fargo on Sunday. Cass County Electric Co-op VP of Engineering Jodi Bullinger joined WDAY Midday to speak on the weekend outages. The official reason for the outages was determined to be an "Overload", but Bullinger says this term is slightly misleading.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Faulty cord sparks house fire in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A window air conditioning unit sparked a house fire in Grand Forks Wednesday morning. Fire officials tell WDAY Radio that the start of the blaze was due to a faulty electrical cord. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, though there is moderate fire and smoke damage.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Public Service warns of potential risk of service interruptions this Summer

(Moorhead, MN) -- As summer approaches, regional operators of the electric grid are projecting an elevated risk of electricity shortages in our area, and that includes Moorhead Public Services. These projections are due to:. Warmer than normal forecasted temperatures. Greater amounts of intermittent renewable generation, such as wind and solar,...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Security check delays are expected at Hector Airport this July

(Fargo, ND) -- Security line delays are expected at Fargo's Hector International Airport this summer. The airport says the delays are associated with new 3D scanners being installed at the security checkpoint inside. The scanners will be installed between July 5th and 22nd. Airport Executive Director Shaw Dobberstein tells WDAY...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

City of Mapleton enacting new water policies

(Mapleton, ND) -- The city of Mapleton is enacting new water usage policies. The policy will run from April 15th to October 31st of each year as a way of reducing excessive water usage. An even-odd system of lawn watering is part of the policy. Other restrictions on washing sideways,...
MAPLETON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Senator Kevin Cramer seriously injures hand while working in yard

(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer suffered a serious injury to his right hand while working in his yard over the weekend. The injury required immediate surgery. Cramer remains in North Dakota close to medical care. He says there is a high risk of infection, and its possible a finger may need to be amputated. Cramer says he'll miss votes and hearings this week, but anticipates returning to Washington after July 4th. Cramer says he anticipates "doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps".
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Girl riding bike hit by car in Valley City

(Valley City, ND) -- A girl riding a bike is seriously injured after being struck by a road maintenance machine in Valley City. The collision happened late Tuesday morning north of Jefferson elementary school. The road maintenance roller was being operated by a city employee at the time of the accident.
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Cass Public Health offering summer immunization clinics

Fargo Cass Public Health is offering immunization clinics for area school students. The shots are required to attend school in the fall. "We just wanted to kind of get started, get everybody thinking about their school immunizations. We get reports from the North Dakota Department of Health that our rates are on the lower side," said Rachael Johnson, Public Health Nurse Manager for Fargo Cass Public Health.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two under arrest after lengthy chase twists through FM Metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody at the Cass County Jail after leading law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions on a wild chase late Wednesday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:11 p.m, an officer attempted to stop a 1988 Chevy C1500 pickup which had fled from Fargo Police twice in the previous two days. The vehicle fled for a third time and was last seen heading towards Moorhead on 12th Avenue North.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo South teacher fired following day-long hearing

(Fargo, ND) -- After nearly 12 hours of deliberation in an executive session of the Fargo School Board, the Board has made a decision regarding the employment of Fargo South High School English teacher, Kevin Kennedy. On April 5, Kennedy was suspended without pay for alleged inappropriate behavior toward students....
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota National Guard soldiers back home

(Bismarck, ND) -- A group of about 50 North Dakota National Guard soldiers is back home. Most flew into Fargo, Minot, Grand Forks, and Bismarck over the weekend in time for Father's Day. The soldiers are part of the 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment, which spent nearly a year in the U.S. Central Command area working on construction projects.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

2022 Great Race ends Sunday in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The 2022 Great Race finishes in Fargo on Sunday. The 10-state race features 120 vintage vehicle teams.The race began last Sunday in Warwick, Rhode Island. The finish line will be at the historic Fargo Theatre in the downtown area.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Essentia Health to begin administering COVID vaccine for under five age group

(Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health pediatricians are encouraging COVID-19 vaccination of children ages 6 months through 4 years after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone in this age group should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. “As a pediatrician and father, I am very excited about the approval...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bonanzaville changing things up for July 4th celebration, bringing back Murder Mystery events

(West Fargo, ND) -- A few big announcements involving a key gem in the West Fargo community have been announced. Bonanzaville is making some changes to its annual Fourth of July celebration. Executive Director Beth Jansen tells WDAY Radio that the site will become a "backdrop for old-fashioned carnival fun" this year. The July 4th festivities will include new Carnival Themed games from Games Galore, Pony rides for the kids all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, New bingo tent, food vendors, and more. Old-time favorites like the 2 p.m. parade, Red River Valley Trivia, Kiddie train rides, and historical demos will continue. Special pricing has also been announced, including kids $5.00, adults $10.00 and a $25.00 family rate, kids 5 and under and military/Veterans are always free.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NRA opposes bipartisan Senate Gun Safety Bill

(Washington, DC) -- The National Rifle Association is taking aim at a bipartisan gun safety bill the Senate voted to advance Tuesday. The bill would beef up background check requirements for buyers under 21 and provide state funding for red flag laws. The bill would also provide billions of dollars for expanded community mental health programs.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UND Men’s Basketball Has Added A Forward to the 2022-23 Class

University of North Dakota men’s basketball coach Paul Sather has announced the addition of Brady Nicholson to the 2022-23 signing class. Nicholson is a 6-foot-9 forward from Chaska, Minn. He surpassed the 1,000 career points scored mark in his high school career along with being ranked in the top-10 in made three pointers in school history. Nicholson earned 2022 All-Southwest Conference First Team honors and helped lead the Hawks to three 19-win seasons in his four years.
CHASKA, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Starting Pitcher Kevin McGovern Has Made History… Again!

On Tuesday night Kevin McGovern broke his third American Association pitching record. This time he secured the record breaking 56th career win on the mound. McGovern now owns the league record in career wins, innings pitched (839), and strikeouts (753). Prior to pitching for Fargo-Moorhead, McGovern spent parts of five...
FARGO, ND

