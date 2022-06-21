Imperial Valley College to host Rising of the Flags Ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Blake Avila, a 2021 graduate of Gila Ridge high school is no stranger when it comes to success on the baseball diamond. "I think it was 15U," Avila said. "National World Championship in Mexico City. So, I won a national championship in Mexico with my team Sonora, there was another local guy on that team, Isaac Ariaza from Yuma Catholic. Sonora hadn't won it in like 20 years and we went up there undefeated, one of the best teams I've ever been on besides Central [ Arizona ].

