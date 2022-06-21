ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Imperial Valley College to host Rising of the Flags Ceremony

By Marcos Icahuate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) announced...

City of Calexico to hold Community Health Fair

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico and Ventanilla de Saluda announced a Community Health Fair which will offer free screenings on June 24. The free community event will have free health refreshments and snacks alongside screenings from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Families and the public can...
CALEXICO, CA
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Unfortunate Discrimination Toward Calexico Rep

On June 15, 2022, the Calexico City Council under the leadership of Mayor Javier Moreno agendized a rotation of the city’s transportation commissioner for the county. With the support of the strongest advocates in the community, Mayor Moreno named Mr. Ureña as the new transportation commissioner. Upon Ureña’s...
CALEXICO, CA
$14 million to go toward El Centro improvements

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - $14 million will go toward improving city life in El Centro. Rebecca Corfmanwith the aquatic center in El Centro is seeing the impact first hand. "Our residents are really happy and grateful that we are able to keep these fees the same and council's...
EL CENTRO, CA
Gila Ridge grad Blake Avila riding the ups and down of college baseball

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Blake Avila, a 2021 graduate of Gila Ridge high school is no stranger when it comes to success on the baseball diamond. "I think it was 15U," Avila said. "National World Championship in Mexico City. So, I won a national championship in Mexico with my team Sonora, there was another local guy on that team, Isaac Ariaza from Yuma Catholic. Sonora hadn't won it in like 20 years and we went up there undefeated, one of the best teams I've ever been on besides Central [ Arizona ].
YUMA, AZ
Yuma County Recorder position open for applications

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors announced an opening for the position of Yuma County Recorder. This follows the "impending resignation" of the previous recorder on July 18, 2022. Qualified applications are expected to be 18-years-old or older, a state resident and able to read...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
16 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN YUMA AZ YOU CAN’T MISS

In the dusty valleys of the Sonoran Desert awaits the “sunniest city on Earth,” aka Yuma, Arizona. This desert city sits on the shoreline of the Colorado River, an oasis that has invited people to live here for hundreds of years. Visitors to Yuma come to the city...
YUMA, AZ
YFD returns from ‘Sheep Fire’

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Four Yuma firefighters are back home after providing aid to California first responders in San Bernardino during the "Sheep fire". The fire just northeast of Los Angeles sparked on June 11. Within 24 hours, a strike team from the Desert Southwest was deployed to the area.
YUMA, AZ
PHOTO/VIDEO: Funky Fest Goes Off in Brawley

BRAWLEY — Femmes Fatales and Question Skateboard Co. staged Funky Fest on Saturday night, June 18, featuring live music, food, vendors, interactive art and more. Among the live bands were Victor Bosc, Far From Away, JCATHOL, Mediocres, The Mystic Rivers and more.
BRAWLEY, CA
News 11 Weather Authority: 1st spark of storms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 1st day of the Summer season is off to an active start for the Yuma area. During the afternoon hours, a weak line of showers and thunderstorms have emerged from Sonora and Baja, Mexico; delivering some unmeasurable rain in the Yuma area. There were...
YUMA, AZ
Program on a mission

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some of the best prep boys soccer athletes are about to take their act to nationals. A "Yuma based" club soccer team made up mostly of young men that have recently graduated from high schools across Yuma County have qualified to compete against the nation's best in North Carolina; starting in early July.
YUMA, AZ
IID implements court-sanctioned water distribution plan for ag and cities

EL CENTRO – With the Western drought beginning its third decade, the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) fast-forwarded the Equitable Distribution Plan (EDP). To aid in the management of its available water supply for 2022, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors approved a plan that equitably apportions the resource among its categories of water users: potable, agricultural and industrial/commercial at the Tuesday, June 20 meeting.
IMPERIAL, CA
Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Will

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Will who is currently with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Cpl. Will has been in service for over three years and is a water support technician who helps operate hygiene systems to purify water for Marines and sailors.
YUMA, AZ
Imperial County Supports Proposed Lithium Flat Tax

SALTON SEA — A California bill proposing to tax lithium production in the state on a per-ton basis is finding both support and opposition in Imperial County as it approaches a vote in the Legislature, possibly this month. At least two companies seeking to extract lithium in the Imperial...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
News 11 Weather Authority: Active in the West

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many of us awoke to some light rainfall and murky skies in parts of the Desert Southwest on this Wednesday. This has translated to a couple of storm threats outside of Imperial County during the afternoon and early evening hours. Thunderstorm cells South of Ocotillo...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

