Project GO offers 316th Wing career field shadowing

Project Griffin Overwatch (GO), a new job shadowing program, began on Joint Base Andrews at the beginning of May.

This project provides monthly opportunities for Airmen to experience career fields within the 316th Wing.

“The intent is to give everyone the opportunity to go out and experience what other career fields and organizations do on a daily basis,’’ said 2nd Lt. Luis Soto, 316th Contracting Squadron Services Flight officer in charge. “So they get a better understanding of Air Force culture, get some answers to questions, network with peers, and maybe even help with cross training considerations.”

While the order of events is unique to each unit, all shadowing events will have a capabilities briefing, hands-on training and a brief feedback session.

Project GO is open for participation from all 316th Wing Airmen. Job shadowing slots for each unit will be posted on the Project GO website monthly. Airmen will have the opportunity to attend one shadowing event per month, with their respective unit approval authority. The length and time of the event is determined by the individual units. Slots will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

“Every job is important here, within the Air Force, and every airman has an extremely important obligation,” said Master Sgt. Zachary Hassay, 316th Security Forces Support Squadron section chief of training. “Not everyone knows exactly where they fit into the cogs of this machine that we call the Air Force. So hopefully we can bridge that gap with the shadowing program.”

Learn more about the ways units across the installation execute the 316th Wing’s mission.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://projectgo.sparkxcell.com/.