Tips on beating the heat

By Jordan Lippincott
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Hot! That’s the word on everyone’s mind as people try to stay hydrated with the near-record-breaking heat.

“Once you sweat it out and dehydrate, you lost the battle,” said Christopher Patin as he ate a snowball. “Stay hydrated and stay in the shade.”

Dr. Ajsa Nikolic, the system chair for urgent care and occupational health at Ochsner Health, says there are some important things people must remember when going out in the heat.

“When you start feeling hot, you need to go somewhere to cool off,” said Dr. Nikolic. “You need to make sure that you’re hydrated well. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty; drink up beforehand.”

The Ochsner Health physician says people tolerate heat differently at certain ages, and other factors can also affect your tolerance.

“Also, what medications are you taking, you know, what underlying medical conditions do you have? If you’re taking heart medications, sometimes, that can change the ability for your heart and your nervous system to react to heat,” explained Dr. Nikolic.

She says there are signs to look for over when evaluating yourself for heat exhaustion, like when your body stops producing sweat.

“That usually is the first sign of heat exhaustion, and it can go all the way to heat stroke where you can have seizures, and you can have some serious damage from the heat,” said Nikolic.

According to the doctor, anybody who is disoriented, starts having cramps or passes out should get evaluated by a medical professional immediately.

But, remember, this can be avoided by staying hydrated!

