ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox’s Chris Sale Struck Out Wander Franco In First Rehab Start

By Scott Neville
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Red Sox ace Chris Sale is still working his way back to Boston, but he’s already punched the ticket of one of Major League Baseball’s best hitters. Sale, 33,...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Monday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. In 191 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a .617...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Story powers Red Sox to 15th win in last 19 games

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Tuesday night. Boston, wearing unusual yellow jerseys with blue trim,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Monday night

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. Our models project Duran for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 10.4 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston Globe

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s Winchester home hits the market

Less than a week after being hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Knights, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is getting ready to leave Boston behind. Cassidy, who was abruptly dumped from the B’s earlier this month, is listing the Winchester home he and his wife, Julie, bought in 2017 for $2 million, according to MLS data. The couple chose the home for their family after searching high and low for the perfect plot to add a backyard hockey rink to — a luxury that may be hard to recreate in the Sin City heat.
CBS Boston

Jeter Downs in Red Sox lineup, making MLB debut Wednesday night

BOSTON  -- Jeter Downs will make his Major League debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Downs is in the Boston lineup, hitting ninth for the Red Sox as they go for a three-game sweep against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.While he'll be taking his first cuts as a Major Leaguer, Downs will not be playing his normal position when he makes his debut. The 23-year-old will be playing third base for Boston, a position he hasn't played at any level of his pro career. Downs has spent most of his time at shortstop (335 games), with 113...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why Aaron Judge to the Red Sox makes zero sense

The Red Sox refuse to spend on their own players, and now they're going to shell out $300 million for Aaron Judge? Help me understand how that makes any sense. ESPN floated the possibility on Wednesday, listing the Red Sox among seven suitors for the superstar Yankees slugger, who failed to agree to a contract extension this spring and has seemed determined to make the Bombers regret it every day since with free agency beckoning in the fall.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Chris Sale
NBC Sports

Red Sox prospect update: Who's next to be promoted?

The future of the Boston Red Sox is in good hands with several exciting prospects in the pipeline. Some already are making an impact at the big-league level. Jarren Duran has carved out a role as a leadoff hitter since being called back up to Boston earlier this month. He looks far more comfortable at the plate this time around, slashing .303/.378/.485 through nine games (33 at-bats). The question now is whether the speedy outfielder is part of the Red Sox' long-term plans, or if he's being showcased for a potential trade deadline deal. We lean slightly toward the latter.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Alex Cora hypes up Chris Sale's return with encouraging news

It's been a while since Boston Red Sox fans have seen vintage Chris Sale. The left-hander hasn't been his dominant self since the team's 2018 World Series season. Injuries have plagued Sale since 2019, when his season ended due to an elbow injury that later required Tommy John surgery and sidelined him for all of 2020. He returned in late 2021 but didn't have his ace-like stuff, then a stress fracture in his right rib cage forced him to miss the first few months of the 2022 campaign.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
40K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy