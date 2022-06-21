ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

BREAKING: Wilkin Formby commits to Alabama over Ole Miss, others

By Justin Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilkin Formby announced his commitment to Alabama football Monday. Formby attends Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. He is rated as a four-star recruit, and he is the Crimson Tide’s fifth commit in the 2023...

Related
Alabama JUCO WR target Malik Benson sets commitment date

Malik Benson announced on Twitter Wednesday he has set his commitment date for July 5. Benson attends Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, and he is one of the top JUCO wide receiver prospects in the country. The Hutchinson product is expected to choose between Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. Each school is listed in Benson’s top five, and each school hosted him for an official visit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Brian Branch says expectations for Alabama’s 2022 defense are “through the roof”

Could Alabama football have its best defense under Nick Saban since 2016?. One player said the expectations for this group are “through the roof.”. Brian Branch, a junior defensive back for the Crimson Tide, came on In My Own Words with Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine on Monday. He spoke on his NIL partnership with The Player’s Lounge with former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, and how excited he is to interact more with fans. The best part of the conversation with Branch is he spoke about the expectations for the Alabama defense. The Tide had some inconsistent moments in 2021, but it played its best late in the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WATCH: Alabama football 2023 recruiting class set to take off

Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a solid start with commitments from five 2023 recruits. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith feels the Crimson Tide are in line to receive a boost to their 2023 class in the coming weeks. He provided a breakdown of why he feels this way on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
2024 LB Sandy Lewis earns first D1 offer from Alabama

Sandy Lewis earned his first D1 offer from Alabama football Wednesday after competing in the Nick Saban Football Camp. The 2024 prospect attends Lafayette Christian Academy in Louisiana, and he is currently a rising junior. He was notified of his offer from the Crimson Tide with his teammates, Ju’Juan Johnson and Melvin Hills, during a conversation with Nick Saban. Hill, Lewis and Johnson all picked up offers from Alabama during that conversation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WATCH: What does Wilkin Formby commitment mean for Alabama?

Alabama football picked up a verbal commitment from four-star offensive lineman, Wilkin Formby, Monday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Formby’s commitment mean for Alabama in a video. The video can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama OL Javion Cohen joins elite representation for NIL deals

He eyes the opportunity of having a dominant junior season on Alabama’s offensive line, but Javion Cohen has also been collecting several NIL deals. As a native of Phenix City, Ala., he has partnered with Cameo and Fan Arch. Cohen returns as the Crimson Tide’s starting left guard, but he has joined elite representation to market himself more.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Could Alabama have multiple finalists in New York for 2022 Heisman Trophy?

Bryce Young looks to retain his crown as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, but this year’s race could field multiple finalists for the Crimson Tide. Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker, is back for his junior season. He led the team and nation for sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) while having 102 total tackles, nine quarterback hurries, and three pass breakups in 2021. Anderson did not have the Heisman listed as a goal, but he became a finalist. He got snubbed from a trip to New York City for the presentation, but the former five-star has the coveted bronze award as a goal for the fall. He returns as the most dominant defensive player in college football. If he repeats his production from last year and adds a couple of touchdowns, Anderson will be in the Big Apple.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

