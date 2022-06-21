BREAKING: Wilkin Formby commits to Alabama over Ole Miss, others

Bryce Young looks to retain his crown as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, but this year’s race could field multiple finalists for the Crimson Tide. Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker, is back for his junior season. He led the team and nation for sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) while having 102 total tackles, nine quarterback hurries, and three pass breakups in 2021. Anderson did not have the Heisman listed as a goal, but he became a finalist. He got snubbed from a trip to New York City for the presentation, but the former five-star has the coveted bronze award as a goal for the fall. He returns as the most dominant defensive player in college football. If he repeats his production from last year and adds a couple of touchdowns, Anderson will be in the Big Apple.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO