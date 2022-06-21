ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WATCH: 4-Star OL Wilkin Formby announces commitment LIVE

Wilkin Formby is set to choose between Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole...

Alabama JUCO WR target Malik Benson sets commitment date

Malik Benson announced on Twitter Wednesday he has set his commitment date for July 5. Benson attends Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, and he is one of the top JUCO wide receiver prospects in the country. The Hutchinson product is expected to choose between Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee. Each school is listed in Benson’s top five, and each school hosted him for an official visit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama football 2023 recruiting class set to take off

Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a solid start with commitments from five 2023 recruits. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith feels the Crimson Tide are in line to receive a boost to their 2023 class in the coming weeks. He provided a breakdown of why he feels this way on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
letsbeardown.com

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYER

Being a college athlete is not the easiest thing in the world. You have a really big schedule and you need to be very diligent in everything that you do. However, when you play for a top program like the University of Alabama, you get to live things that normal students don't.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Brian Branch says expectations for Alabama’s 2022 defense are “through the roof”

Could Alabama football have its best defense under Nick Saban since 2016?. One player said the expectations for this group are “through the roof.”. Brian Branch, a junior defensive back for the Crimson Tide, came on In My Own Words with Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine on Monday. He spoke on his NIL partnership with The Player’s Lounge with former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, and how excited he is to interact more with fans. The best part of the conversation with Branch is he spoke about the expectations for the Alabama defense. The Tide had some inconsistent moments in 2021, but it played its best late in the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What does Wilkin Formby commitment mean for Alabama?

Alabama football picked up a verbal commitment from four-star offensive lineman, Wilkin Formby, Monday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Formby’s commitment mean for Alabama in a video. The video can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama have multiple finalists in New York for 2022 Heisman Trophy?

Bryce Young looks to retain his crown as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, but this year’s race could field multiple finalists for the Crimson Tide. Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker, is back for his junior season. He led the team and nation for sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) while having 102 total tackles, nine quarterback hurries, and three pass breakups in 2021. Anderson did not have the Heisman listed as a goal, but he became a finalist. He got snubbed from a trip to New York City for the presentation, but the former five-star has the coveted bronze award as a goal for the fall. He returns as the most dominant defensive player in college football. If he repeats his production from last year and adds a couple of touchdowns, Anderson will be in the Big Apple.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama OL Javion Cohen joins elite representation for NIL deals

He eyes the opportunity of having a dominant junior season on Alabama’s offensive line, but Javion Cohen has also been collecting several NIL deals. As a native of Phenix City, Ala., he has partnered with Cameo and Fan Arch. Cohen returns as the Crimson Tide’s starting left guard, but he has joined elite representation to market himself more.
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
hooversun.com

Miss Alabama celebrates 100 years

The Miss Alabama Organization is commemorating its 100th anniversary at the end of June. The milestone actually occurred in 2021 but due to COVID-19 limitations, the celebration is taking place this year. Forty candidates from around the state are scheduled to arrive on the campus of Samford University on Sunday,...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

South Alabamian among those killed in church shooting

Thursday’s church shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a small suburb just outside of Birmingham, has rocked the entire state of Alabama. The church is located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive, in a quiet, unassuming neighborhood. The question of, “Can that happen here?” has been answered....
ALABAMA STATE
birminghammommy.com

The World Games Opening Ceremony

The official introduction to The World Games 2022 and the City of Birmingham, the Opening Ceremony will be a colorful and entertaining celebration of sport. Presented by Alabama Power, the presentation will feature live entertainment, special effects, honorable dignitaries and a parade of athletes representing more than 100 countries. Produced by Birmingham-based LRY Media Group, the Opening Ceremony will celebrate Birmingham’s past, present and future.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tutwiler Hall will be imploded on 4th of July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era in student housing on the University of Alabama campus. UA crews will implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m. School leaders said because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. UA will livestream the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the driver was traveling west on 29th St. around 2:59 a.m. when he lost control of his car, hitting a curb and then crossing the center line of the road before crashing into a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

