Lake Charles, LA

15 year old starts “Pretty Young Queen” business on Juneteenth

By Amma Siriboe
KPLC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “This one says natural queen because I embrace my natural, all day, every day, all day every day... like my fro, every day.”. Her name is Shandyn Harrell, and she is only 15 years old. Pretty Young Queen, is the name of her business which she...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 1

 

107 JAMZ

Is Toasted Yolk Really Coming to Lake Charles?

UPDATE: After speaking with a representative of Toasted Yolk, they have confirmed they are indeed coming to Lake Charles! No word on when it will happen, but they are working towards bringing it to the area. The ole rumor mill is churning away on this one. Over the last 24...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

STEM Fun Day at Drew Park on June 25

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’ Partners in Parks initiative and Phillips 66 will be hosting a STEM Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The free event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Drew Park on 416 Dr. Michael DeBakey Dr.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Louisiana Business
Lake Charles, LA
KPLC TV

Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jurassic walk-thru experience of “The Dino and Dragon Stoll” is coming to the Lake Charles Civic Center on June 25 and 26. The national touring event is the only North American tour that lets you walk thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. Many of the dinosaurs and dragons stand over 28 feet tall and span over 60 feet long.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 22, 2022. Gregory Dewayne Mccummings, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; broken headlights.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Food for Seniors this Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week’s Food for Seniors food box distribution, which was canceled, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 24. The boxes are served to seniors 60 years and older who meet the federal income guidelines, according to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring

Louisiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile During After-School Tutoring. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on June 21, 2022, that on March 29, 2022, the CPSO received a complaint about a local high school teacher, Alan B. Million, 40, of Sulphur, Louisiana, inappropriately touching a student during after-school tutoring in October 2021. The victim also informed detectives that he was discussing sex with her. After further investigation, Judge Robert Wyatt signed a $25,000 arrest warrant for Million on June 16. On June 20, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Later that day, he was released on bond.
SULPHUR, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Here’s Why Some Say Sugartown Watermelons Are So Sweet

The heat is on down south and we are all looking for ways to refresh. One of my favorite ways to cool off or refresh after a long hot day is with an ice-cold watermelon. As a kid, I always ate watermelon, but there was something special about the watermelon from a place called "Sugartown". And yes, that place really does exist in western Louisiana.
SUGARTOWN, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles officials give update on Rosa Hart Theatre repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The auditorium of Rosa Hart Theatre has been empty for quite some time, but construction is underway to change that. It’s home to musical performances, pageants, Mardi Gras and more. Hundreds have preformed on the stage of Rosa Hart Theatre. “It was wide open...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Commemoration Ceremony for 72nd Korean War Anniversary in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The First Korean Presbyterian Church of DeRidder will be hosting its commemoration of the 72nd Anniversary of the Korean War on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the church on 202 N. Royal St. in DeRidder. Events will include...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Safe Sitter class prepares babysitters for emergencies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Taking care of a child isn’t easy even when everything is going right. But what if something goes wrong? Preparing for an emergency ahead of time is always a good idea so the safe sitters class aims to help 11–13-year olds be better prepared to stay home alone and with younger children in their care.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

OSFM Investigates Oakdale, LA, House Fire

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Oakdale, LA. Two adult males were able to escape the fire, but an adult female victim was located inside the building. This investigation is still ongoing.
OAKDALE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

The City Of Lake Charles Seeking Full-Time Employees

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Watermelon Festival begins this week

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Watermelon Festival begins this week, starting on June 23 and continuing through June 25. Admission is $5 per person and is free for individuals with a military ID and children 3 years and under. There will be free admission on Friday, June 24, from...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued in DeRidder following water outage

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory for certain customers due to a broken water main. The advisory takes effect when water is restored. The advisory affects residents on the following streets:. Hwy 171 between Sonic and Kite’s. Brinson. Somerset Drive. LC Lee.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Overturned crane: All lanes reopened on I-10 E near Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East near Vinton has reopened following a twelve-hour closure Wednesday. The eastbound lanes were closed since around 7 a.m. after a tractor-trailer carrying a crane overturned, leading a day of traffic delays. Minor injuries were reported in the crash.
VINTON, LA

