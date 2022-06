CORNING, Calif. — An Orland man was arrested on Wednesday this week after a police officer found warrants, meth, and heroin during a traffic stop. According to Corning Police, Officer Corry and his K9 partner Blaze stopped 62-year-old Loren Skidmore of Orland who was driving his motorcycle. During the stop, they learned Skidmore was driving on a suspended license. They also learned he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

ORLAND, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO