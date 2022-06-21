Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Pulled early

Poche gave up two earned runs on a walk and a home run while striking out one to pick up his fifth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Rays manager Kevin Cash called on Poche to protect a three-run lead in the top of the ninth, and he got the job done to earn his fifth save of the season despite giving up a two-run home run to Marwin Gonzalez. The Rays are known for their closer-by-committee approach, but Poche appears to be the top man in the bullpen for now. He has two wins and three saves in June, and he should continue to see continued high-leverage usage with J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder) on the IL and Andrew Kittredge out for the season with Tommy John surgery.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO