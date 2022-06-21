ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Pulled early

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kiermaier was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees due to an undisclosed...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rays Rally Late, But Lose to Yankees on Injury-Filled Night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Being stuck in a rut, and a deep rut at that, often requires something fluky to get out of it. That looked like that was going to happen for Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, where they broke up a Gerrit Cole no-hitter in the eighth inning and scored two runs to tie the game with a couple of slow dribblers, neither of which traveled more than about 60 feet.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Rays get brutal Manuel Margot, Kevin Kiermaier blow in painful loss to Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays nearly got no-hit by Gerrit Cole. They lost to the New York Yankees on Monday, but the loss was the last thing on the team’s mind. Outfielders Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier both left the game because of injury. The expectation is that both players will head to the injured list. […] The post Rays get brutal Manuel Margot, Kevin Kiermaier blow in painful loss to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Monday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Paredes for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Yardbarker

My Two Cents: Rays' Repeated Base-Running Blunders Need to Stop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the better part of 15 years now, the Tampa Bay Rays have prided themselves on playing smart baseball. They deal with baseball's ridiculous financial imbalance by focusing on pitching and defense, and not giving away runs. And it's worked, obviously. They've made the playoffs...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
US News and World Report

Judge Homers Twice, Yankees Come Back to Beat Rays 5-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th and 27th home runs, Jose Trevino delivered a two-run shot that put New York ahead in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Wednesday night. Judge's 22nd career multi-homer game helped...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Swats pair of homers

Correa went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 11-10 loss to the Guardians. Correa went yard in the first and third innings, but he couldn't get another hit after that. He's gone 11-for-39 (.282) in his last nine games, adding four RBI and five runs scored in that span. The star shortstop hasn't flexed as much power in his first year with the Twins -- he has seven homers and a .466 slugging percentage while adding 23 RBI, 27 runs scored and 12 doubles across 47 contests overall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Heading for MRI

Carrasco is scheduled to undergo an MRI after leaving Wednesday's start against the Astros with lower-back tightness, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. The veteran right-hander lasted only 2.1 frames before being lifted from Wednesday's contest, and his availability going forward is now in question. It's an encouraging sign Carrasco will travel with the team to Miami rather than returning to New York to be evaluated, but his outlook will remain up in the air until the MRI results are announced.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rays#The Tampa Bay Times
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Notches save despite home run

Poche gave up two earned runs on a walk and a home run while striking out one to pick up his fifth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Rays manager Kevin Cash called on Poche to protect a three-run lead in the top of the ninth, and he got the job done to earn his fifth save of the season despite giving up a two-run home run to Marwin Gonzalez. The Rays are known for their closer-by-committee approach, but Poche appears to be the top man in the bullpen for now. He has two wins and three saves in June, and he should continue to see continued high-leverage usage with J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder) on the IL and Andrew Kittredge out for the season with Tommy John surgery.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Athletics' Cristian Pache: On bench Wednesday

Pache isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Pache started in the last two games and went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts. Ramon Laureano is shifting to center field while Chad Pinder starts in right.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy