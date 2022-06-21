ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette tenant says no A/C in apartment for two years; claims management unresponsive

By Jasmine Dean
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La ( KLFY ) — Residents living at a southside apartment complex in Lafayette have been experiencing what it’s like to live without air conditioning.

Lekeisha Thomas lives at Pinhook South Apartments and says she has had enough after not having running AC for more than two years.

According to Thomas, multiple request for maintenance to repair her broken AC unit have been swept under the rug or completely ignored.

She says she has had to deal with the problem under the previous management and now the new management.

“When somebody else came on, we reported the problem and I mean nothing got done.”

News Ten reached out to management but was unable to get through to anyone.

A sign posted on the office door said the main office was closed until further notice.

When asked how does she get relief from the heat, Thomas said she has two fans that circulate hot air and at times has to sit in her car to cool off.

“Right when it turns about 2 p.m. that’s when the heat index drops , so I’m out sitting in the car for like 2-3 hours.”

Click here to learn more about renters rights.

