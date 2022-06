Fresh off of completing his second season at Paris Saint-Germain, Danilo Pereira is aiming to stay put at the club, according to a report from Foot Mercato. The report adds that per Pereira’s entourage, the veteran midfielder has been rumored to be on the list of players who the club views as “undesirables.” Still, the Portuguese international has no intention of leaving the club over the summer transfer window.

UEFA ・ 20 HOURS AGO