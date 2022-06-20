ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brett Tuggle, David Lee Roth Band & Fleetwood Mac Keyboardist, Dead at 70

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Tuggle, a renowned veteran musician and celebrated keyboardist, died on Sunday, after a battle with cancer. He was 70. The news of his death was confirmed to Rolling Stone by his son, Matt, who shared, "He was loved by his family so much. His family was with him throughout the...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
Brett Lee
Person
Rick Springfield
Person
Mick Fleetwood
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Recalls The First (And Maybe Last) Time He Smoked Weed With Willie Nelson: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stone#Steppenwolf
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy