Reynolds, who will be a senior at Hillsboro High this fall, pitched a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win against Sikeston Post 114 in the first of two championship games in the SEMO Classic in Sikeston on Sunday. Reynolds fanned 10 batters, scattered five hits and issued two walks and retired the side in order in the seventh inning. After losing two games by a run each on Friday, and another by a run in its first game Saturday in the Classic, De Soto (7-11) reeled off four straight wins in two days to win the championship. Reynolds had a base hit in his only at-bat when SMCI beat Sikeston 9-3 in the second game Sunday.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO