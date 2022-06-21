ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Two killed in suburban Kansas City house fire

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8jer_0gGm4Wsq00

Two people died and a third was injured in a house fire early Monday in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.

Fire crews from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found the home ablaze, the Overland Park Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters also learned that people were trapped inside the burning structure.

Fire crews immediately searched the home while working to extinguish the fire and found two people inside who had died and third person injured. The injured person was rushed to a hospital and later listed in stable condition, officials said.

Authorities have not released the names of those killed and injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

KMBC.com

Kansas City farm that gives back to community hit by thieves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City farm and orchard was hit hard by thieves over the weekend. Thieves stole thousands of dollars in equipment when they stole a trailer from the Kansas City Urban Farm Co-op. Darrian Davis and his fiance, Nicolette Paige, have run the orchard for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
