NDOT seeking public input on Henderson interchange project

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting residents to attend a public hearing for the Henderson Interchange Project. The project involves U.S. 95 from Galleria Drive to I-11 at Horizon Drive and I-215 from Valle Verde to Lake Mead Parkway at Van Wagenen Street.

The in-person public hearing is an open house format from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a formal presentation this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Lifeguard Arena’s Center Ice Room (222 S Water Street)

The virtual public hearing will be available 24 hours a day via the internet through July 7, 2022, at www.henderson-interchange.com .

The formal project presentation will be livestreamed via the NDOT Facebook page (@NevadaDOT). Livestream participants will be given the opportunity to provide comments and ask questions via Facebook.

For those unable to attend in person or access the virtual hearing, public access to computers and hard copies of the Environmental Assessment and presentation will be available at the James I. Gibson Library, 100 West Lake Mead Parkway (at Water St).