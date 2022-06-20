ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman and infant die in Clermont County crash after driver crosses center line, hits another car

By Jeanne Houck, Cincinnati Enquirer
A woman and an infant lost their lives in a crash in Clermont County Sunday evening.

Maria Rodriguez and the child died after the driver of a 2007 Honda Civic they were in lost control and struck another car in Batavia Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The release said Juan Jimenez of West Chester Township was driving the Civic south on Ohio 222 near Elklick Road about 4:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The car crossed the center line and hit a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by Meagan Wilson of Batavia, who was northbound on Ohio 222, the release said.

Maria Rodriguez and the infant were dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the Civic, Reginaldo Jimenez, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, the release said.

Driver Juan Jimenez was taken to Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Wilson was taken to Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman and infant die in Clermont County crash after driver crosses center line, hits another car

