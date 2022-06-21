ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County confirms first case of monkeypox

By Mitch Kelly
 2 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Clark County’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed by the CDC. It had first been reported as a presumptive case last week by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The person diagnosed was identified as a man in his 20s who had reported recent domestic travel. The man did not require hospitalization, and was reported to be isolating at his home.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with bodily fluids, objects or fabrics used by someone who has the virus, sexual contact, or prolonged face-to-face contact.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes followed by a rash. The incubation period is usually between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

The overall risk of monkeypox is low in the U.S. Those who are immunocompromised, young children, pregnant or breastfeeding, or who have certain skin conditions may be more at risk for severe illness.

Stabbing inside UMC leaves one dead

One person was killed after a patient at U.M.C. went on a stabbing spree inside the area where psychiatric patients are held. Law enforcement personnel on hand for a separate matter heard the commotion and responded, detaining the person with a knife
LAS VEGAS, NV
