Tuscaloosa, AL

Four-star Tuscaloosa, Northridge tackle Wilkin Formby commits to Alabama football

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago

Tuscaloosa's top class of 2023 high school football recruit has found his future home. And its not far.

Four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby committed to Alabama football Monday night at Northridge High.

Formby, the No. 83 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, gives Alabama its first offensive line commit and fifth overall.

“Alabama is a school that has proven to develop guys, especially offensive linemen, for multiple years now,” Formby said.

The Tuscaloosa native picked Alabama over Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Last week, Formby eliminated Auburn and canceled an official visit to LSU.

Alabama offered Formby in January , seven months after Ole Miss became the first Power Five school to offer the 6-foot-7, 295-pound prospect.

Coach Nick Saban and Alabama were still able to develop a strong relationship with the longtime Ole Miss target and the No. 10 tackle in the class of 2023.

Formby had a desire to commit before his senior season to concentrate on his team and recruit for the program he chose.

He could be Alabama football's first Tuscaloosa signee since Hillcrest product Brian Robinson Jr. in 2017.

"Growing up here you have a great, if not the best program around with one of the best head coaches," Formby said. "So growing up here it was always, as I started getting recruited, it was something that was big as far being able to stay home and play for a program like this."

New Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford played a big role in his recruitment after meeting Formby while at Kentucky in 2021.

"When I got offered, (Wolford) wasn’t there yet," Formby said. "I was like, 'I don't know.' You know it’s still Alabama, a great program. Coach (Wolford) definitely helped the case."

The No. 2 offensive tackle, five-star Iowa prospect Kadyn Proctor, announced he is down to Iowa and Alabama.

The No. 1 recruit in the nation, quarterback Arch Manning , took official visits to Georgia, Alabama and Texas. Alabama landed four-star Louisiana quarterback Eli Holstein in May.

Saban is the fifth-longest tenured Power Five head coach and the longest in the SEC by six seasons after coming to Alabama before the 2007 season.

The No. 10 in-state recruit was also lured to Alabama's reliability on the sidelines.

"Coach Saban, he isn’t going anywhere unless he retires, and I don’t know how long that will be," Formby said. "I’ll take my chances with that over other coaches leaving or anything. Stability and development were really good things."

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Four-star Tuscaloosa, Northridge tackle Wilkin Formby commits to Alabama football

