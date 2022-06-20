Wisconsin football offers 2025 ATH Adam Shovlin

The Wisconsin Badgers extend a new scholarship offer in the 2025 recruiting class to an athlete out of New England.

The Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff has primarily focused their efforts on the recruiting trail for the 2023 and 2024 classes of late.

However, the Badgers have also recently begun extending scholarship offers to prospects in the 2025 recruiting class too.

On Monday, recruiting coordinator Mickey Turner and UW sent out their ninth overall offer in the 2025 class to New England athlete Adam Shovlin of Saint Thomas More School.

The offer is the sixth scholarship opportunity for the rising sophomore. His other offers include Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, UMass, and Virginia Tech.

Already standing 6-feet-6 inches tall, Shovlin has the size to excel in college. He primarily plays defensive end and tight end for his high school team, and he is athletic enough to play either at the next level based on his freshmen highlights.

It is not often that players earn scholarships at his age, so the fact that he has six at this juncture is impressive and provides a strong indication that he will be a highly-coveted player as his recruitment progresses.

Shovlin earned All-State honors at tight end last fall and finished with 17 receptions for 167 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Shovlin added 38 tackles (nine for a loss), five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

According to his Twitter and HUDL profiles, the 240-pound sophomore has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and can run the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds.

Given how early it is in his recruitment, it is not easy to project what type of player he will become, but on film, he looks incredibly physical as a blocker and moves well considering his age and size.

You can check out his highlights here .

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter