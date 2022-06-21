ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Patryk Wilk Exhibits The Most Intelligent Conceptual Artwork At The Living Art Museum

By admin
getnews.info
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung fine artist of the decade creates incredible fine art pieces in the most impressive wa. A globally recognized young artist, Patryk Wilk, made a statement with one of his stellar conceptual art pieces, “Inexpressible,” exhibited at the renowned museum in Iceland, the Living Art Museum. Inexpressible is a contemporary art...

www.getnews.info

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Man Breaks Into Dallas Museum of Art and Smashes Artworks, Including Several Greek Artifacts

Click here to read the full article. A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night, significantly damaging several artworks, including three Greek artifacts and a contemporary Native American piece. According to the Dallas Morning News, Brian Hernandez, 21, shattered the museum’s glass entrance with a metal chair. Once inside, he began targeting the collection. Among the casualties of his vandalism was a 6th-century BCE Greek amphora, a ceramic vessel used to store liquids, and a Greek box dated from 450 BCE. Police said Hernandez also destroyed a delicate bowl from ancient Greece decorated with vignettes of Heracles fighting...
DALLAS, TX
Motorious

5 Must See Car Museums In North America

America’s love of the automobile spans many decades, centuries, and generations. Car museums connect the past, present, and future of the automobile. Some of them specialize in specific time periods, while others focus on niche classes. Regardless, there’s a car museum for every enthusiasts, here’s our bucket list recommendations.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Report: Nearly Half of U.S. Museum Shows Dedicated to 4% of Modern and Contemporary Artists

Click here to read the full article. Nearly half of all art exhibitions showcased by U.S. museums between 2017 and 2021 were dedicated to less than five percent of a quarter of a million artists, ranging from those born at the start of the 20th century to those working today, according to a new survey. The report, authored by art economist Clare McAndrew and published last week by UBS, laid out the U.S. cities which serve as the country’s main art hubs and market drivers. New York is home to the largest share of active art institutions, comprising 26 percent of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Conceptual Art#Patryk Wilk Exhibits#The Living Art Museum
ARTnews

Why the Art World Descends on a Small German City Once Every Five Years

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, the international art world once again descended on Kassel, Germany, for this year’s edition of Documenta, a recurring art exhibition that holds considerable influence for artists, curators, dealers, critics, and more. Curated by the Indonesian collective ruangrupa, the offerings are set to be offbeat and experimental, and what exactly the exhibition holds is still unfolding. But what is Documenta, and why does the art world care about it so much? Below is a guide to one of the world’s most storied art exhibitions, its many controversies, and the many oddities that have come with...
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

Inside the Effort to Restore Synagogues in Venice’s 500-Year-Old Jewish Ghetto

When art historian David Landau first visited Venice’s Renaissance synagogues after purchasing a home in the Italian city 12 years ago, he was stunned to see flaking layers of paint, benches infiltrated by woodworms, and damaged plaster and stucco decorations. The Italian Synagogue was in such disrepair, in fact, that it wasn’t included on the Jewish Museum of Venice’s tour of the local Jewish Ghetto, according to the nonprofit Save Venice Inc.
RELIGION
ARTnews

After 57 Years Unseen, Francis Bacon Portrait of Lucian Freud Resurfaces for Sale

Click here to read the full article. A 1964 painting depicting the British painter Lucian Freud by Francis Bacon will be sold at auction next month in London after nearly 60 years out of the public eye. Estimated to fetch a price of £35 million ($42 million), the work will be offered during an evening sale dedicated to British Art at Sotheby’s in London on June 29, alongside other works by John Constable, David Hockney and Flora Yukhnovich. The painting, Study for Portrait of Lucian Freud, was inspired by a photograph depicting Freud sitting on a bed with his arms outstretched, that...
VISUAL ART
Creative Bloq

Creating your first NFT: what Fear City taught ex-GTA artist Stephen Bliss

Fear City by ex-GTA artist Stephen Bliss shows how creating your first NFT can be a learning experience for everyone. Creating your first NFT can be daunting, and ex-GTA artist Stephen Bliss learned a lot about non-fungible token art and himself while making Fear City. The art for his first self-made project shares some characteristics with Grand Theft Auto, and for good reason – artist Bliss spent 15 years helping to define the look of Rockstars' record-breaking game.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Vogue Magazine

Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces

Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces opens today at Armani/Silos: a diverse and multifaceted narrative reflecting a unique mix of art, journalism and storytelling through a kaleidoscope of different visions. Curated by Giorgio Armani in collaboration with Magnum Photos, the exhibition offers an all-encompassing perspective sensed by ten international...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Smithonian

At Museum for Rescued Art, Italy Displays Stolen Artifacts It Has Recovered

Italy works hard to recover stolen artifacts. Now, a new museum will show off the country’s success stories. Opening this month in Rome, the Museum for Rescued Art will display artifacts that were stolen from across the country and smuggled into the United States, reports the Guardian’s Angela Giuffrida. Roughly 100 Etruscan, Greek and Roman artifacts will be on display in the museum’s first exhibit.
MUSEUMS
yankodesign.com

Origin is like a sci-fi sculpture you can actually lounge on

They say “two heads are better than one,” and we believe in this saying if the subject is the design art duo Batten and Kamp. Currently based in Hong Kong, New Zealand-born Alexandra Batten and Daniel Kamp have been working on one-of-a-kind furniture pieces that sell and are being acquired by galleries and clients from all over the world. Batten and Kamp is a creative partnership between two talented designers whose works are exhibited at galleries in New York, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, Copenhagen, and Hong Kong. Their projects are all functional sculptures that many creatives and collectors patronize for their brilliance, allure, and unique charm. The two are in a successful creative partnership that works by launching fascinating, rare, and attractive objects like this well-designed lounge chair.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Smithonian

Eight Works of Art in Unlikely Places

Art can be found in some of the most unlikely places. You simply need to know where to look. In her new book Art Escapes, published by gestalten, author Grace Banks takes readers on a world tour of some of the most unexpected locations to see art, from deep in a jungle in central Mexico to the barren expanse that is the Sahara Desert. As a journalist who reports regularly on culture and the arts, Banks has spent much of her decade-long career crisscrossing the continents in search of a good story, which has enabled her to have a firsthand look at some of the most inspirational artworks found outside the confines of museums and art galleries.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Lausanne Makes a Big Bid to Become a Swiss Art Destination with a Brand-New Museum District

Click here to read the full article. Please don’t mind the gap between Lausanne’s nine-platform train station and Plateforme 10, the city’s brand-new museum district, where three local institutions recently merged to become one. Billed as one of the few museum districts in Europe, this cultural campus takes up 270,000 square feet (the equivalent of 5 football fields) of a former train repair station and includes the institutions Cantonal Museum of Fine Arts (MCBA), the Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts (mudac), and Photo Elysée, Cantonal Museum for Photography. About $206 million were invested in this project; 40 percent came from...
MUSEUMS
Nature.com

Palaeoproteomics guidelines to identify proteinaceous binders in artworks following the study of a 15th-century painting by Sandro Botticelli's workshop

Undertaking the conservation of artworks informed by the results of molecular analyses has gained growing importance over the last decades, and today it can take advantage of state-of-the-art analytical techniques, such as mass spectrometry-based proteomics. Protein-based binders are among the most common organic materials used in artworks, having been used in their production for centuries. However, the applications of proteomics to these materials are still limited. In this work, a palaeoproteomic workflow was successfully tested on paint reconstructions, and subsequently applied to micro-samples from a 15th-century panel painting, attributed to the workshop of Sandro Botticelli. This method allowed the confident identification of the protein-based binders and their biological origin, as well as the discrimination of the binder used in the ground and paint layers of the painting. These results show that the approach is accurate, highly sensitive, and broadly applicable in the cultural heritage field, due to the limited amount of starting material required. Accordingly, a set of guidelines are suggested, covering the main steps of the data analysis and interpretation of protein sequencing results, optimised for artworks.
VISUAL ART
Upworthy

101-year-old reunited with lost painting Nazis looted from her dad during World War II

A 101-year-old from the Netherlands has been reunited with a painting that was stolen from her father by the Nazis in 1940. Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck said she was amazed to see the painting again, which had hung in her family home in Arnhem during her childhood. The 1683 portrait of Steven Wolters by Caspar Netscher, a Dutch master, was a dear possession of her father, Joan Hendrik Smidt van Gelder, a doctor and director of the city’s children’s hospital. The painting is one among a long list of artwork that was looted by Nazis and finally finding a way back to the rightful owner. Bischoff van Heemskerck never lost hope of finding the painting by the artist Netscher, whose work is displayed in the National Gallery in London, reported The Guardian. She has decided to sell the piece of art through Sotheby’s so her family can benefit from the proceeds.
VISUAL ART
InsideHook

Cheech Marin’s Greatest Legacy Might Be His Art Collection

When you think of Cheech Marin, countless highlights from his long career in film and television come to mind — including his work as one half of Cheech & Chong. He’s also done voice work for the Cars series, appeared in several of director Robert Rodriguez’s films and was a co-star in the long-running show Nash Bridges. And that’s not even getting into the fact that he did an impressive job with his appearances on Celebrity Jeopardy! over the years.
RIVERSIDE, CA
aiptcomics

Eldo Yoshimizu on accessing art, making manga, and transcending borders

Eldo Yoshimizu is a celebrated contemporary artist and sculptor. Known for his expressive use of shape and space, Yoshimizu’s work has been exhibited in the likes of Tokyo, New York, Busan, and Paris. In 2016, Yoshimizu brought his unique talent to manga, with his breakout hit Ryuko, a story that follows the eponymous leader of a criminal organization and the web of mysteries surrounding her mother’s death. Since then, Yoshimizu has published the second volume of Ryoku and even collaborated with French writer Benoist Simmat on Gamma Draconis. This past spring, Yoshimizu released his most ground-breaking piece yet, Hen Kai Pan, which explores themes of spirituality and ecology.
COMICS
BBC

National Gallery: Famous artworks go on loan for first time

The National Gallery will send some of its finest masterpieces around the UK for its 200th anniversary. Twelve famous artworks including Constable's The Hay Wain, Botticelli's Venus and Mars, and Renoir's The Umbrellas travel across the UK. Simultaneous exhibitions will open on 10 May 2024 at 12 institutions, putting more...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy