Savannah police investigating after one man injured in shooting on 38th Street

By Tyler Jeski
WTGS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a...

fox28media.com

WSAV News 3

Man injured in shooting at Ogeechee Rd. motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was hurt following a shooting at a motel on Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Police say the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. The male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. SPD is continuing to investigate the incident. This is a developing story. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Woman suspected in Savannah shooting struck by car moments later

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police say a woman who allegedly shot a man during a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning was struck by a car moments later. Officers were called to West 47th Street near Bulloch Street around 1 a.m. and found a 61-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Police investigate shooting on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting on Ogeechee Road. According to the Savannah Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. Officers are working to learn what led up to the...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Screven County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Home Invasion on Sand Hill Lane

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred Tuesday on Sand Hill Lane. On June 21, 2022, at approximately 8 pm Screven County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Sand Hill Lane. Upon arrival, an armed home invasion had occurred at the residence. Three suspects, described as slender young black males, had entered the residence with pistols in an attempt to rob the residents. During this encounter, shots were fired with no injuries. Additional Law enforcement officers and K-9s were brought in and the area was searched.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police investigating shooting at Ogeechee Rd. motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are on the scene of a shooting at a motel on Ogeechee Road near Interstate 516. Officers were called to the Deluxe Inn shortly after noon Tuesday and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police on scene told WJCL 22 News.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in overnight W 47th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that injured a man. The 61-year-old victim was shot around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of W 47th Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Police say after the 32-year-old suspect Whitney Rivers shot the man, she was later hit by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Midtown shooting Monday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting in Midtown left one man injured Monday evening. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at the intersection of 38th and Ott streets. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and no further details were released. This is a developing story and will be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Father’s Day shooting leaves two dead

Two brothers were killed in an early-morning Father’s Day shooting at a Colleton County club. Navar Bennett, 27, and Zachary Bennett, 25, died in the emergency room at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The brothers’ deaths were the result of a shooting...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police hold active shooter, hostage rescue training exercises

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Training exercises are important, especially when you’re simulating an active shooter threat with a hostage situation. Tuesday, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) joined forces with their SWAT team as well as Board of Education Officers to perform an active shooter and hostage situation training exercise at Windsor Forest High School. “This […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Body found in Ellabell Sunday morning, GBI says

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was found dead on Sunday in Ellabell and officials are unclear how he died. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said an ATV driver discovered the body Sunday morning around 11. Deputies found the body in a wooded area on Red Bug Road. GBI identified the person as Bradley […]
ELLABELL, GA
WSAV News 3

Update: Missing man located

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a missing Pooler man is home and safe after being reported missing. The Pooler Police Department (PPD) announced on Monday that Alfonso Walker, 31, was missing. Police announce early Tuesday that Walker had been located.
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

FBI raids Liberty County church

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A church in Liberty County was raided by several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, on Thursday morning. FBI agents and police officers swarmed the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville located in the 2500 block of Airport Road. Law enforcement officers were seen carrying automatic weapons around the perimeter of […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WTGS

UPDATE: 31-year-old man missing out of Pooler found safe

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — UPDATE 6/21: Walker has been found safe at home. The Pooler Police Department says they need your help in locating a missing man. Alfonso "Fonso" Walker, 31, was last seen around 7 p.m., at his home on Legends Road. Officials say he was about 5...
POOLER, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly ATV crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that killed one man over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a 911 call was received by the county reporting the crash on Parkers Ferry Road near Lowndes Landing. Crews were sent from both Cottageville and Jacksonboro/Green Pond, in […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

