ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Optimist Club Awards students $11,000 in scholarships

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

The Optimist Club awarded 11 graduating high school seniors $1,000 scholarships. Ten of the students were from Malibu High School, and one was from Viewpoint School in Calabasas.

“The Optimist Club of Malibu has given out scholarships to graduating seniors for 60 years,” Scholarship Program Chair Marie Wexler said. “Over the past 24 years, the Optimist Club of Malibu has awarded $282,000 in scholarships.”

The criteria to receive the scholarships is based one-third on the student’s grade point average, one-third on their extracurricular activities and one-third on their community service activities.

The scholarship recipients are Nate Folkerts, Stefan Colburn, Leila Iredell, Annika Bolander, Maya Mellberg, Jaz Abbey, Nicole Reynaga, Sacha Toberoff (Viewpoint), Yadany Alavez and India Cortese. Student Nina Berglund was missing among the students awarded.

Chartered in 1960, the Optimist Club of Malibu’s original mission was to provide positive role models and mentors to the young men of Malibu. The motto at that time was “Friend of the Boy.“

“Today’s motto,’Friend of Youth’ embraces the inclusive nature of our local community and of our club,” the club’s website (malibuoptimists.org) says. “We still continue to serve the children of Malibu but now include the youth in Camp Miller in the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains as well as a co-sponsor of the 100-plus-year-old Optimist Youth Home in Eagle Rock, California.”

Advertisement

The Optimist Club’s mission is to provide hope and a positive vision, and bring out the best in kids. Optimists will be recognized worldwide as the premier volunteer organization that values all children and help them develop to their full potential. For more information on the organization visit malibuoptimists.org .

Editors note: The story was updated to correct a students last name and include the name of a student who was unable to attend the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211ECz_0gGm1FEM00
Student Jaz Abbey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIvz5_0gGm1FEM00
Student Annika Bolander.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7Gmw_0gGm1FEM00
Student Leila Iredell.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IH1IY_0gGm1FEM00
Student Nate Folker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMOFJ_0gGm1FEM00
Student Stefen Colburn.

The post Optimist Club Awards students $11,000 in scholarships appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

CERT training returns to in-person classes

For the past two years, the City of Malibu has been providing minimal in-person and mainly virtual Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the city has just announced the return of in-person classes. CERT is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) community disaster preparedness...
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Members of the Jewish community celebrate Gindlin’s ordination

Members of the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue gathered in-person Friday night to celebrate Cantor Marcelo Gindlin. The multi-talented and beloved Gindlin will now be known as Rabbi Cantor Marcelo Gindlin. Gindlin just completed rabbinical training and has been ordained as a rabbi after years of study. For the past 22 years, Gindlin has been […] The post Members of the Jewish community celebrate Gindlin’s ordination appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Mapping Bicyclists’ Greatest Dangers in Santa Barbara

When UCSB geography professor Trisalyn Nelson had a close call on her bike while waiting at an intersection in Vancouver, British Columbia, she remembered thinking, “If I die on this bike, it will be at this intersection.” Nelson, however, is not only an avid bicyclist, but she is also a specialist in Geographic Information Spatial (GIS) data and the holder of the Jack and Laura Dangermond Endowed Chair at UCSB’s Geography Department. She decided to do something about bike safety.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
beverlypress.com

Roxbury Drive home to be razed

In a 4-1 decision, the Beverly Hills City Council voted against a last-ditch effort to save a home located at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive on June 21, paving the way for the beloved house to be demolished. The structure has been the subject of contention for months in Beverly Hills,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Malibu, CA
Society
Local
California Education
City
Calabasas, CA
Calabasas, CA
Education
Local
California Society
Malibu, CA
Education
City
Eagle Rock, CA
easyreadernews.com

The murder in Noble Park, Hermosa Beach

Crows are protecting their nests, bird expert Bob Shanman says. Danielle Cohen had just opened her father Harold’s La Playita restaurant for breakfast, when a frightened man ran in from the street. He told her he was being chased by crows. Cohen was not surprised. La Playita, on 14th...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu plans for activities in the sunshine

As spring wraps up, summer programs return with swimming, skateboarding, and film screenings By Trisha Anas Special to The Malibu Times With summer fast approaching, a rise in temperatures is not the only thing coming soon.  The Malibu Community Services Department — formerly Parks and Recreation — has organized more than several programs for all […] The post Malibu plans for activities in the sunshine appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

It’s All in the Family for Father-Son Doctors

First published in the June 18 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Every day for work, Dr. Matthew Lew returns to where it all began. His office, the rare private family practice, is based on the campus of Adventist Health Glendale, where he and his siblings were all born. That practice, Lew Medical, was founded by his father, Dr. Edmund Lew, with whom Matthew Lew has partnered to lead and eventually take over the business.
GLENDALE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Mi Chaos: A Chola Love Story’

This is an excerpt from “How I Met Mick,” a chapter in my memoir Mi Chaos: A Chola Love Story. It is about two Santa Barbara girls — my best friend Victoria from childhood and me — and how I met William “Mick” Caceres, a Los Angeles boy I’d end up raising four children with. It takes place in 2001, in a Santa Barbara of 20 years ago.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Role Models#Malibu High School#Santa Monica Mountains#Charity#Viewpoint School#Camp Miller
Evie M.

Don't ever visit this Yorba Linda Cemetery on June 15th

The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
YORBA LINDA, CA
sanclementetimes.com

SoCal Brand to Open Senior Living Facility in San Clemente

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Declares Stage II Drought

As usual, Santa Barbara City Councilmember Mike Jordan asked the most questions. He also asked one that induced a condition approximating whiplash for Mayor Randy Rowse. The subject at hand was water, as in the Stage II drought declaration the council adopted this Tuesday at the insistence of Governor Gavin Newsom despite widespread grumbling that the governor’s one-size-fits-all approach treated Santa Barbara’s conservation-minded water customers unfairly.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Charities
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA
claremont-courier.com

Foothill Gold Line project reaches construction milestone

Last Friday at Rhodes Park in San Dimas, California state senators, state assembly members and representatives at both the city and county level, along with members of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, Metro, and Metrolink board, gathered for a event to announce the 9.1-mile stretch of the project from Glendora to Pomona had reached 50% construction completion.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sfvbj.com

Martindale Retires From Cal Lutheran

Maura Martindale, the founding director of California Lutheran University’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program for prospective teachers, has retired with emeritus status after 17 years of work at the school. Martindale, a Thousand Oaks resident, began teaching part-time at Cal Lutheran in 2005 and with grant funding developed...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foxla.com

These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tehechapi News

James Clinton Davies, Feb. 23, 1977 – June 15, 2022

James Clinton Davies, age 45, passed away on June 15, 2022, in a car accident near his home in Rosamond, CA. Clint was born in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada on February 23, 1977, to James Arthur Davies (née Philip Wayne Holm) and Dianne Margaret Deveau. Clint grew up...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Malibu Times

Inspirational athletes honored by MHS Booster Club

Four Malibu High School student-athletes were recipients of the Malibu High Athletic Booster Club’s inaugural Inspirational Athlete Awards on May 25.  The honored athletes were freshman golfer Sailor Graham, junior baseball and basketball player Asher Katz and sophomores Graydon Phelps, a football player and golfer, and Hannah Kaloper, a basketball player and track and field […] The post Inspirational athletes honored by MHS Booster Club appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
aerotechnews.com

Edwards, Plant 42 move to HPCON Bravo

With the surrounding community levels moving into the medium level, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., will move into HPCON Bravo at 6 a.m., June 21, 2022. For more information, visit www.edwawrds.af.mil/coronavirus. Changes include:. * Screening Testing: Screening Testing is reinstated as a...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS News

Fourth of July 2022 Fireworks Shows And Events Across Southern California

Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Independence Day festivities will run through the weekend at Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning July 2 and running through July 4. Each night will feature a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m., live music and special Fourth of July themed decor all over the park. The fireworks show will be synchronized with Universal-themed music. All festivities are included in the price of a ticket purchased for entry to the theme park.
TORRANCE, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
504
Followers
477
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy