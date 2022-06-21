Special Weather Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 to 112 expected. High temperatures of 102 to 104 inland of U.S. Highway 98. * WHERE...Florida Big Bend Region and the eastern Florida Panhandle, including Panama City, Marianna, Apalachicola, Tallahassee, and Cross City. * WHEN...From 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO