ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game

By The Associated Press
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Bally’s Sports North Sideline Host/Reporter Was Called ‘Trashy’ Online

Bally Sports North sideline reporter/host Audra Martin, who works both Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Wild games either in the studio or at the park/rink talking to athletes or coaches before or after the game. On Sunday, a fan took the time to send a nasty message to Martin, to which she later 'owned' the comment in a video she posted before last night's home Twins game.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Kat Kountry 105

32 Items that Are Way Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If You Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They can make the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, they can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopher#The Minnesota Lottery
KAAL-TV

Money available for aspiring Minnesota farmers

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota ranks fifth in the nation in terms of agricultural production, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and one program is hoping to diversify our farmers. This new program, which passed the state's gridlocked legislature this session, hopes to help aspiring farmers who have never...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

4 of the Best Ways to Keep the Bugs Away in Minnesota

There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: The historic Grain Belt Brewery

MINNEAPOLIS — The historic Grain Belt Brewery in northeast Minneapolis is no longer producing suds, but the building itself still gets a fair share of attention. Tonight's KARE in the Air might show you why. According to "Historic Twin Cities," a number of smaller companies merged in 1890 to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
96-5 The Fox

Awesome ND & Minnesota Summer Rock Concerts 2022 Calendar

Are you itching to get out this summer and see a great concert? I have a list for you to put down on your calendar. We are heading into a summer full of warm weather and blistering hot concerts. There is nothing like taking a road trip with a big group of friends and catching some live shows! Just seems like yesterday when entertainment nearly came to halt during the pandemic, you owe yourself some fun this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
viatravelers.com

64 Best Restaurants in Minneapolis & St. Paul (Twin Cities)

The Twin Cities has the best restaurants – this is coming from a well-traveled local who has a lot of experience eating out. From impeccable Italian to crazy-good Japanese, the Minneapolis & Saint Paul restaurant scene has it all. The locals all know that Minneapolis is one of the best restaurant towns in the nation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Walz tries to revive idea of sending $2,000 checks to Minnesota families

For WCCO-TV, Esme Murphy reports, “Gov. Tim Walz is reviving and doubling down on his Walz checks proposal, saying he now wants to give families back $2,000 and individuals back $1,000 from the record surplus. This comes after talks for a deal with the GOP collapsed late last week. ‘It would be a 15-minute special session, a one-page bill … It’s about $2,000 a family,’ the governor said. ‘The biggest thing we can do to improve the quality of life of Minnesotans right now is to put the money back in their hands.’’
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy