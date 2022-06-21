ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RI Lego artist unveils replica of Providence elementary school

By Sarah Doiron
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Andrew Grover’s latest Lego masterpiece is now complete.

The Providence resident has spent the past several months building a replica of the Carl G. Lauro Elementary School, which was originally built in 1927.

Grover described the historic Federal Hill school building as “a beautiful snapshot of Providence history.”

“The building itself is architecturally interesting,” he explained. “It’s one of those buildings that was on a post card at some point.”

STREET STORIES: Providence man preserving RI’s history brick by brick

Grover presented the replica to Lauro Elementary students Monday afternoon.

“It was great to see our students interested in the history of their building and the process of creating such an impressive model,” Principal Suzanne Madden said. “We’re thrilled Mr. Grover took an interest in Lauro Elementary and we look forward to displaying the model for our visitors to see.”

The Lego model will eventually be encased in protective glass and displayed in the school’s lobby.

Grover has recreated a number of Rhode Island’s historical landmarks, including the Providence Public Library and Cranston High School East.

