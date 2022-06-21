Reidsville police arrest one man in Scales Street shooting death

ASHEBORO N.C. – Three people were recently charged in connection with a violent home invasion and robbery in Randleman that took place earlier this year. According to the the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on February 13th, 2022, they responded to a reported home invasion, robbery and assault on WOW Rd., in Randleman. The victim told police two males entered the home, held her down, and sprayed her with pepper spray. Another victim, a male reported that woke up to a male suspect standing over him, before he was also assaulted. The suspects stole items from the home and fled the scene in a white truck.

RANDLEMAN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO