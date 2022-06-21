ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

Reidsville police arrest one man in Scales Street shooting death

By WXII12.com Web Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREIDSVILLE, N.C. — One man has been arrested after another man was shot and killed Monday afternoon. According to the Reidsville Police Department, officers were called to the...

Reidsville man charged with murder after man shot, killed

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is accused of shooting and killing another man on Monday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release. Around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of South Scales Street when they were told about a shooting. Officers found 32-year-old Keith Clark with multiple gunshot wounds. Clark […]
Three Charged After Violent Home Invasion/Robbery in Randleman

ASHEBORO N.C. – Three people were recently charged in connection with a violent home invasion and robbery in Randleman that took place earlier this year. According to the the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on February 13th, 2022, they responded to a reported home invasion, robbery and assault on WOW Rd., in Randleman. The victim told police two males entered the home, held her down, and sprayed her with pepper spray. Another victim, a male reported that woke up to a male suspect standing over him, before he was also assaulted. The suspects stole items from the home and fled the scene in a white truck.
Two dead after two separate crashes in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following two separate crashes in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. The first crash happened on Wednesday shortly before 9 a.m. on Route 116 and involved Jonathan Eric Lewis, 44, of Danville. Authorities say Lewis had been going north when...
Danville man indicted on one count of first-degree murder

In Pittsylvania County Circuit Court, Omar Rodriguez-Guevara was indicted on one count of first-degree murder Tuesday. Guevara was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder, but one had no indictment presented. This all stemmed from a Dec. 2021 shooting that left two brothers dead: Victor Alanzo Garcia Moraga and...
Man arrested in fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police has charged Mckinley Thorpe Jr. of Roxboro, N.C., with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County that took the life of Lennise Snead, 62, of Danville.
Sheriff’s office makes arrest in its first murder case of 2022

Confrontation that prompted heart attack charged as murder. A man from Burlington has been arrested for first degree murder after a violent confrontation in Saxapahaw ends with another man’s death from an apparent heart attack. Robert Daniel Terry was taken into custody shortly after the encounter with Michael Thomas...
Guilford County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is warning of a recent phone scam targeting residents of the county. According to a news release, GCSO has issued a fraud warning in a scheme where scammers are pretending to be law enforcement and calling residents in an attempt to get money. Sometimes scammers use actual deputies' names during the call, officials said.
Forsyth County man arrested for statutory rape

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A Forsyth County man is in jail after being arrested for statutory rape Monday evening. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Alexander Parrish, 20, is being held on a $500,000 secured bond. Parrish and the victim did know each other, sheriff's office officials said.
Deputies arrest homeless woman after she draws knife near elections office

A homeless woman from Graham has been arrested after she was allegedly spotted wielding a large knife in front of the local elections office on Saturday morning. Melissa Marie King ultimately attracted the notice of sheriff’s deputies when she ensconced herself with the said knife in hand outside the headquarters of Alamance County’s board of elections at 115 South Maple Street.
