MT ANGEL, Ore. — As fire season begins, many fire departments in Oregon are getting a financial boost to increase staffing during the summer months. The Oregon State Fire Marshal invited fire departments to apply for one-time $35,000 grants to help increase staffing for fire season. So far, more than 160 agencies have applied for the grants, which cap out at $6 million. That funding comes from Senate Bill 762, which passed after Oregon's nightmarish 2020 fire season.

MOUNT ANGEL, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO