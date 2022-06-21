ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Vietnam Veteran wins case against VA for $150K

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTcAI_0gGlzYiz00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A follow-up to a story from last year on Vietnam Veteran Fred Marshall living on Youngstown’s Northside who was fighting for back benefits from Veterans Affairs because of his exposure to Agent Orange. Well, Fred Marshall won his case.

Don’t make these summertime car mistakes

Marshall in Jan. of 2021 was dealing with Parkinson’s, hearing loss, and heart issues. He claimed the VA owed him back benefits of $150,000.

Last week, he discovered the $150,000 and a bit more had been deposited in his bank account.

Marshall fought with the VA for 12 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 7

Jason Gries Sr.
2d ago

Congratulations! I gave up on the VA they don’t care bout their vets. But someone who never lifted a finger for this country can get welfare in a second

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Veterans Affairs#Va#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

License plate replacement event being held in Jamestown in July

People living in Lawrence and Mercer counties could get a free license plate replacement if theirs is worn or hard-to-read. Representative Parke Wentling announced the program through a partnership with the Jamestown Borough Police Department. The free damaged license plate replacement event will be held Monday, July 18 from 10...
JAMESTOWN, OH
wksu.org

Unlikely Northeast Ohio site gets state grant for hazardous waste cleanup

The State of Ohio has awarded grants to clean up contamination at the former Walton Hills Ford Stamping plant, Ford’s Brook Park plant, and the BFGoodrich Power Plant in Akron. These are part of a $350 million effort this year to remediate contaminated brownfields for future uses. One of those brownfield sites may come as a surprise.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy