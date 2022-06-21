ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Statue transported to its new base in Old Towne Kearney

By Mike Konz
Kearney Hub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — The soldier statue that stood guard above the northwest corner of the Museum of Nebraska parking lot until a few weeks ago has been redeployed to Old Towne Kearney. Friday, workmen loaded the 7-foot 6-inch statue and its monument base onto a heavy-duty flatbed trailer for...

