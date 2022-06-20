Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday postponed a murder trial until January in the case of a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and wounding others at a Michigan high school. Lawyers for Ethan Crumbley said a September trial date wouldn't leave enough time to go...
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — State officials have determined that a 3-foot-deep military-style bunker surrounded by sand bags in a western Michigan game area was built by kids. A Kent County man came across the bunker Friday in the Rogue River State Game Area, WOOD-TV reported. After news reports,...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write. The federal lawsuit contends Missouri's limits on voter assistance violate federal voting...
Michigan residents are invited to attend a free virtual Alzheimer's educational conference in July organized by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Caregivers, people living with a dementia-related illness, professionals and anyone wishing to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease can participate in the conference, according to a Thursday press release issued by the foundation.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators are likely to hear a barrage of criticism Thursday on a plan to slash fossil fuel use and reach carbon neutrality by 2045, a proposal that would require a sweeping shift in how the state powers its massive economy in the face of climate change.
