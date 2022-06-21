ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Cars splash through floodwaters in West Palm Beach

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Heavy rains hit the city of West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, as seen in video taken by a local photographer.

The video, taken by Eric Pasquarelli, showed cars splashing through floodwaters in a waterlogged road.

The National Weather Service reported that the city experienced three to four inches of rain Monday.

The NWS also predicted that the region would see wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail and more flooding Monday afternoon.

