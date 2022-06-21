ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free breakfast, chance to win a bike for Bike To Work Day

By Ashley Eberhardt
COLORADO SPRINGS — Riders can enjoy free breakfast and Bike Home Specials on Wednesday as they peddle for the environment, their health, and their wallets.

Bike To Work Day is an annual event that encourages bicycling for personal and community health, alternative transportation, recreation and sustainability.

This Wednesday, participants can partake in a free breakfast and Bike Home Specials as they commute to and from work. After two years of celebrating Bike Month differently to keep the community safe throughout the pandemic, the return of the event in its original format expects to be the biggest yet with nearly 40 free breakfast locations and several locations for Bike Home Specials on the ride home.

Riders can plan their commute and free breakfast stops on an interactive map of breakfast stations on ColoradoSprings.gov/BikeToWork , as well as register as a rider. The city says there’s no need to register for breakfast stops, simply register as a rider.

After registering to ride, participants can take it one step further and download the Ride Spot app to join Bike Colorado Springs’ “COS Bike to Work Day Challenge” for a chance to win a Trek bicycle from Scheels.

