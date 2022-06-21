ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six injured when taxi jumps curb in Manhattan

By Aliza Chasan, Jennifer Bisram
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

Manhattan (PIX11) — Six people were hurt, three of them seriously injured, when a taxi jumped a curb in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The cab driver was making a left turn and collided with a bicyclist near Broadway and West 29th Street around 1 p.m., authorities said. The taxi appeared to slow down, then continued to veer left and mounted the sidewalk. Based on the video, it appeared the cab then sped up, striking two women and pressing them against the side of a building.

More than a dozen people jumped in to try and lift the taxi off of the injured women, police said. The taxi could still be seen on the sidewalk hours after the crash.

The six victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims was the taxi driver.

During an appearance at the scene, Mayor Eric Adams said four of the victims were tourists — two of them were from Ohio and two of them were visiting from Mexico.

Adams said the city has reached out to the mayor of Columbus, Ohio in regard to transporting family members of those two victims into New York City.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and those injured and in critical condition are in all of our prayers,” he said, adding, “We should not have to accept, and I will not accept, a reality where New Yorkers die from traffic violence.”

The Emergency Management Department advised people to expect traffic delays, road closures and emergency personnel near Broadway and West 29th Street in Manhattan. People were told to use alternate routes.

WRIC - ABC 8News

