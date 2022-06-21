ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Republicans open Hispanic outreach center in South Omaha

By Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kn4ak_0gGlx6PY00

The Republican National Committee is investing in Hispanic voter outreach in Nebraska aiming to help Rep. Don Bacon in his re-election campaign.

Just this month in Texas, a Republican candidate, Mayra Flores won a congressional district that has been a Democratic stronghold for over 100 years.

The GOP is now looking at Omaha as a place where they can continue that momentum as the party opened up an office today in South Omaha to reach out to the community.

Pointing to poll numbers and recent election results, Republicans said they believe Democrats have a problem with Hispanic voters.

“We’re here to make that problem into a humongous nightmare,” said Jaime Florez, Hispanic Communications Director for the RNC.

During the office opening, the RNC was backed up by Bacon and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. She cited a recent Quinnipiac poll that showed a 24% approval rating for President Joe Biden with Hispanic voters.

“Both here and nationally we are making inroads with voters who see their support taken for granted for too long by the other party,” said Stothert.

Bacon said issues like low taxes, less regulation and anti-abortion stances resonate with the Hispanic community.

He believes the new outreach center sends a message.

“It shows we care and we’re going to be trying to knock on every door we can and it’s going to be centered out of this office,” said Bacon.

Nebraska Democrats don’t see it that way in a fiery statement from their LatinX caucus chair Zachary Mora James he said “The Republican Party can open as many ‘community centers’ as they want (but) Hispanic voters will never forget their cruelty,” said Mora James. “The Republican National Committee’s attempt to engage with Latino voters is a farce and we see right through it.”

Past election results show Republicans like Bacon and former President Donald Trump struggled in South Omaha precincts getting only about 30 percent of the vote.

Bacon told 3 News Now he’s aiming to get it closer to 50%.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nebraska Examiner

$2.38-per-gallon gasoline draws a crowd in Bellevue for AFP, Gov. Pete Ricketts

BELLEVUE, Nebraska — A driver in her 20s looked up from her phone and stared slack-jawed at the price of gasoline advertised Wednesday morning at the Speedy Gas N Shop in Bellevue. A woman hollered from a second car turning onto the street. She asked a man on the sidewalk whether the $2.38-per-gallon price was […] The post $2.38-per-gallon gasoline draws a crowd in Bellevue for AFP, Gov. Pete Ricketts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Dangerous gun amendment on Iowa's November ballot

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. On June 15, as many as a dozen Kansas City area schools shut down summer classes when a generalized threat was posted on Snapchat. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Texas State
Omaha, NE
Government
KETV.com

How Mayor Stothert wants Omaha to spend ARPA dollars on homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council members will consider Mayor Jean Stothert's request to spend federal pandemic aid on affordable housing as part ofthe city's second round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Open Door Mission says funding for affordable housing supports addressing homelessness. "To get...
OMAHA, NE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Premium pay for Omaha city workers announced by mayor

Omaha city employees would get up to $3,000 in premium pay for working during the coronavirus pandemic under a plan Mayor Jean Stothert announced Tuesday. While the primary use of American Rescue Plan Act funds is for local governments to replace lost revenue through 2023, Stothert said, it also can be used to support community programs, respond to pandemic impacts and promote economic recovery.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Supporters Of Medical Marijuana “Begging” Nebraskans To Sign Petitions

Advocates for legalizing medical marijuana switched Wednesday from urging Nebraskans to sign their petition to begging them as a July 7 deadline looms to submit signatures to qualify for the ballot in November. In sometimes emotional pleas at a press conference, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said its all-volunteer signature collection...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Stothert
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
norfolkneradio.com

Difficult to predict turnout as rare special election to pick new House member approaches

It's been 71 years since we've done this. The June 28 special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will mark the first time Nebraska voters have been called back to the polls since Robert Harrison of Norfolk was elected to the House of Representatives during a special election in 1951 following the death of Rep. Karl Stefan.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Annexation plan triggers complaint of 'not enough police'

A usually cut and dried annexation plan in Omaha is running into a debate over public safety. At least one member of the city council is ready to vote against Mayor Jean Stothert's latest proposal, arguing the city doesn't have enough police officers to handle even one more resident, let alone the 180 new folks that would be added to Omaha’s western edge.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Democrats#Racism#Democratic#Gop#Hispanic Communications#Rnc#Quinnipiac
klkntv.com

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana pleads for 50,000 more signatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska mom was just one of many supporters who urged 50,000 registered voters in favor of medical marijuana to come forward and sign their petition on Wednesday. Nicole Hochstein said she has been fighting for medical marijuana in Nebraska for nearly eight years. Her...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released a statement Tuesday in favor of the Supreme Court ruling on Maine when it comes to religious schools having tuition aid. The Associated Press states that the ruling says Maine can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Meet the candidates facing off in special election for Nebraska's first congressional district

Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks and Republican Mike Flood are competing in the historic special election race for Nebraska's first congressional district. The special election, which will be held on June 28, is necessary after the resignation of Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry — he was convicted in March of concealing information and making false statements to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy