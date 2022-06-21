Republicans open Hispanic outreach center in South Omaha

The Republican National Committee is investing in Hispanic voter outreach in Nebraska aiming to help Rep. Don Bacon in his re-election campaign.

Just this month in Texas, a Republican candidate, Mayra Flores won a congressional district that has been a Democratic stronghold for over 100 years.

The GOP is now looking at Omaha as a place where they can continue that momentum as the party opened up an office today in South Omaha to reach out to the community.

Pointing to poll numbers and recent election results, Republicans said they believe Democrats have a problem with Hispanic voters.

“We’re here to make that problem into a humongous nightmare,” said Jaime Florez, Hispanic Communications Director for the RNC.

During the office opening, the RNC was backed up by Bacon and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. She cited a recent Quinnipiac poll that showed a 24% approval rating for President Joe Biden with Hispanic voters.

“Both here and nationally we are making inroads with voters who see their support taken for granted for too long by the other party,” said Stothert.

Bacon said issues like low taxes, less regulation and anti-abortion stances resonate with the Hispanic community.

He believes the new outreach center sends a message.

“It shows we care and we’re going to be trying to knock on every door we can and it’s going to be centered out of this office,” said Bacon.

Nebraska Democrats don’t see it that way in a fiery statement from their LatinX caucus chair Zachary Mora James he said “The Republican Party can open as many ‘community centers’ as they want (but) Hispanic voters will never forget their cruelty,” said Mora James. “The Republican National Committee’s attempt to engage with Latino voters is a farce and we see right through it.”

Past election results show Republicans like Bacon and former President Donald Trump struggled in South Omaha precincts getting only about 30 percent of the vote.

Bacon told 3 News Now he’s aiming to get it closer to 50%.

