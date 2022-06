It took a while to get here, and it was worth the wait. Cooler and more comfortable air has moved in to help us finish off this work week in style. Morning temps have dipped into the mid 50s to low 60s for those heading out early under clear skies all across Metro Detroit. We don’t blame you for sleeping a little later with open windows enjoying some fresh air about 20 degrees cooler than we were early yesterday. It’s shorts and sunglasses today if you can get away with it, but comfortable enough for any summer garb you chose.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO