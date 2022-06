The legal battle to determine the boundaries of Louisiana’s congressional districts is now taking place simultaneously at all three levels of the federal judiciary, and the parties involved are fighting on multiple fronts. The decision comes down to whether Black voters will hold a majority in one or two of the state’s six U.S. House […] The post ‘It’s basically a race’: 3 courts consider future of Louisiana’s congressional districts appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO