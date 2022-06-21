ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Airlines, airports struggling to keep up with travel demand

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

It was a travel nightmare for many traveling by air this...

www.fox10phoenix.com

azbigmedia.com

McCarthy completes $310M concourse for Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor

McCarthy Building Companies Inc. recently completed construction of the eighth and final concourse in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which includes the addition of eight new gates serving Southwest Airlines passengers. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4 is the busiest terminal at the airport and handles...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona's hot housing market is cooling quickly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's hot housing market is cooling down quickly. In the past 28 days, 11,845 new residential listings were added in the Greater Phoenix area, according to the Cromford Report. It's a 34% jump in new listings, compared to the average. At the same time, rising mortgage interest rates are pricing some would-be home buyers out of the market.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 2 among hottest housing markets in U.S.

Whether you are interested in selling your home for a large profit or researching the most friendly market for first time home buying, House Method conducted a study to rank the hottest (and some of the cooler) housing markets in the U.S. — and Phoenix ranks No. 2 among the hottest housing markets in the U.S.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A Chandler-based machine shop is making a big impact — and they're hiring

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — How would you like to work for a company that makes parts essential to the Blue Origin space rocket? Advanced Materials Technologies, or AMT, is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. "Makes you proud that you had something to do with launching a rocket," said Kyle Donkersloot, vice president and general manager of the 65,000-square-foot facility.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona's population growth affecting the climate, according to expert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The population in Arizona has expanded a lot in the last decade. Maricopa County alone grew by more than 600,000 from 2010 to 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau. "More people means there are more places to live, more infrastructure, more asphalt, more cement, you have more buildings," said Erinanne Saffell, a climatologist at Arizona State University.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
santansun.com

Chandler pub serves up authentic Irish fare

Since opening in March 2003, Fibber Magees in Chandler has been the East Valley's destination place for anyone in search of an authentic Irish pub and fare. "One of the reasons we feel we can claim to be authentic is we got some Irish ownership," bragged owner and General Manager Matt Brennan, one of four managing partners.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
WICKENBURG, AZ
santansun.com

Rental scene may be changing – for now

The rental market both locally and nationally is cooling a bit – but analysts said two weeks ago there might not be much reason to celebrate on either front. Apartmentlist.com, a nationwide rental listing firm, said trends in apartment vacancies and rent indicate that more empty apartments are entering the market and rent increases are slowing, but that likely won't remain the case long-term.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area homeowners preparing before monsoon storms to avoid wind and rain damage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona homeowners have seen the kind of damage that can be done by the monsoon. Heavy wind and rain can rip trees from the ground, smashing them into homes, cars and apartment buildings. The last thing Jim Kahn wants is for one of his trees to come crashing down into his Phoenix home this summer, so he's taking some precautions now. Kahn just hired a crew to trim his big pine trees so they are less likely to get blown over during the monsoon. "Even if the tree falls into the street or on the ground, it could be $8,000 to $10,000 to have it cut up and hauled away," said Kahn. "Then if it falls into the house, we have damage and destruction to the house and possible injury to people. You don't want any of the above."
PHOENIX, AZ

