Washington, DC

See some of our favorite pictures from Something In The Water Festival

By Joshua Bryant
wunc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Something In The Water music festival had its first run in Washington, D.C. this weekend. The festival's creator Pharrell Williams moved it to Washington, D.C. from Virginia Beach, Va. The three-day event included...

www.wunc.org

DCist

PHOTOS: Something In The Water Festival

Something in the Water festival in Washington, DC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photo by Tyrone Turner. Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage. Thousands of revelers descended on the National Mall for Something In The Water over the weekend, a three-day music...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bon Appétit

Goodbye to the Gay Bar. Hello to the Queer Bar

There is no question whether Washington, D.C.’s As You Are is a place for queer people. Rainbow streamers hang on the outside patio. The smells of nag champa, buttery loaves of bread, and coffee linger as you walk into the sunlit street-level café. Women’s sports play on the 80-inch TV behind the bar while Marvin Gaye, Amy Winehouse, and Elton John croon in the background. People are on afternoon dates, coworking, or playing board games. They’re drinking matcha lattes, wine spritzers, and zero-proof cocktails. On a Saturday afternoon you might even find Elliot, a three-year-old and known regular, with her two moms, commanding the attention of everyone after soccer practice.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Dave Chappelle's DC high school decides not to name theater after him

WASHINGTON - The Duke Ellington School of the Arts has a new name for its theater, but it won't bear the name of alumni Dave Chappelle. Last year, students expressed concerns about naming it after the comedian because of his remarks about gay and transgender people during his Netflix special "The Closer."
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

‘Silver Spring Thursday Night Concerts’ Return to Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring from June 23-Aug. 11  

Thursday nights will be alive with music in Downtown Silver Spring as the free “Silver Spring Thursday Night Concerts” series returns to Veterans Plaza from June 23-Aug. 11. The concert series, from 7-9 p.m., will kick off with the Latin rhythms, Spanish vocals and Celtic instruments of La Unica, Latin Celtic Rhythms on June 23.
SILVER SPRING, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jollibee Opening Rescheduled for This Weekend

Jollibee will be opening its new location in the Lincolnia neighborhood this Sunday, June 26, the restaurant announced. The new restaurant will open at 4809 Beauregard St. The restaurant planned to open earlier this month, but staffing and training delays pushed the date to this weekend. Jollibee is known as...
LINCOLNIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Another dog dies after visiting pet hotel in Georgetown

WASHINGTON - A Georgetown man is demanding answers after he says his dog died after staying at an Adams Morgan pet hotel. Others have also made similar accusations against the business. Jason Lindsay is an Iraq combat veteran who adopted his god Toby to help him cope with his PTSD...
GEORGETOWN, DC
mommypoppins.com

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
WASHINGTON, DC
thisis50.com

Meet Dashaun Lipscomb: Owner of 448 Worldwide PR Firm, A&R for Bentley Records, and music industry PowerBroker

Born in Washington, D.C. at the start of the’90s; Dashaun “448 Suge” Lipscomb has always had his mind set on becoming a mogul. Today he sits as one of the top A&R’S for the mega-powered indie label Bentley Records and one of the most sought-after rising PR’s in the game today with his company “448 WorldWide” becoming well-known in the music celebrity ecosphere. It wasn’t an easy journey as you will soon find out.
WASHINGTON, DC
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

2022 Guide to the DMV’s 4th of July Fireworks & Festivities

The fireworks on the National Mall are one of the most spectacular shows in town. Set against the Washington Monument, there are a couple key vantage points for optimal viewing (check out our insider tips below), but a number of other area fireworks are also stunning (and many promise lesser crowds). Whether you want to celebrate America’s birthday in our nation’s capitol or you’re looking to venture further out of the city, we’ve found the best places to catch a dazzling display of fireworks in Washington, DC and beyond.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Quarry House Tavern Makes Thrillist’s 19 Best Burger Joints in DC List; Another Restaurant on the List Coming Soon to MoCo

Quarry House Tavern at 8401 Georgia Ave in Silver Spring was recently featured in Thrillist’s 19 Best Burger Joints in DC Right Now article. The famous MoCo dive bar offers a selection of different burgers, including angus beef, bison, and wild boar. Fun Fact: Quarry House is the owner of Montgomery County’s liquor license #2 (Hank Dietle’s is the proud owner of the first liquor license.) The Salt Line, a popular DC waterfront restaurant that is coming later this year to 4900 Hampden Lane in Bethesda, was also featured on the list.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

4 sites in DC under consideration for homes of new Smithsonian museums

WASHINGTON (7News) — Smithsonian officials are seeking the perfect location for two of its new museums. Sites for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum will focus on four locations in D.C., the Smithsonian Board of Regents announced Wednesday. The museums were authorized by Congress in December 2020.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Inside The Latest Fight To Protect D.C.’s Historic Black Cemeteries

On a balmy day last September, Lisa Fager was on her daily walk through two of Washington D.C.’s oldest African American cemeteries when she saw a construction crew perilously close to the historic grounds. As the the executive director of the Mount Zion-Female Union Band Society, which is working to protect the cemeteries, Fager was shocked that she hadn’t been notified.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

2022 AFRAM Festival Showed Baltimore At Its Best

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Druid Hill Park was full of energy and excitement amid Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. Nearly 200,000 people attended the 2022 AFRAM festival at the park to celebrate Black culture in Baltimore.  WJZ was a media sponsor of the festival. There was no shortage of noise as tens of thousands of people filled Druid Hill Park for the return of AFRAM. “This is my first time here,” Brandy Bush said of the festival. “I’m loving the environment . . . I’m actually enjoying it, and it hasn’t even started yet.” Dorothy Witherspoon said she was glad to attend the festival, which reduced its...
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the location

This rental is located at 810 5th St NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,795 / 1br – 810 5th St NE (NOMA/UNION STATION AREA) Sunfilled cozy unit steps to trolley and nightlife. Few blocks to union station. Includes central air, fridge, stove, washer/dryer and dishwasher, garbage disposal. First and Security. $1795 + utilities. Pets welcome.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Headliner Ne-Yo Highlights Importance Of Juneteenth, Mayor Says Next Year Will Be Bigger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

