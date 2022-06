Policy, politics and progressive commentary Amid allegations they are doing the bidding of the resort industry, Clark County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously adopted an ordinance designed to slash the number of vacation rentals operating in unincorporated areas of Southern Nevada by roughly 75%. STR owners railed against the ordinance, which will permit about 2,800 rentals and presumably crack down on […] The post Clark County passes STR law amid allegations of payoffs, pressure from lobbyists appeared first on Nevada Current.

