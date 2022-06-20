ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas baseball video highlights, final score Monday at College World Series

By Erik Hall, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss baseball teams meet in the 2022 College World Series on Monday, June 20.

Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 13-5.

Arkansas went to 44-20 overall. Ole Miss improved to 39-22 overall.

Ole Miss advances to play Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. Arkansas returns to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT vs. Auburn .

Check out the top plays from the game.

College World Series beach balls: Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter wants beach balls banned at College World Series

Arkansas' Peyton Stovall 2-run home run

Arkansas Razorbacks' Peyton Stovall hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that went over the right-field wall. Robert Moore also scored on the homer. Stovall's home run cut the Ole Miss lead to 13-5.

Ole Miss' Justin Bench 2-RBI single

Ole Miss leadoff hitter Justin Bench hit a single to center field in the top of the eighth inning. It drove in TJ McCants and Calvin Harris. Those two runs put Ole Miss up 12-3 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris 2-run home run

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris hit a two-run home run over the right-field fence in the top of the fifth inning. Garrett Wood also scored on the homer. Harris' home run put Ole Miss up 8-3 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris 2-RBI double

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris hit a double to the left-field corner in the top of the third inning. It drove in Hayden Dunhurst and Garrett Wood. Those two runs put Ole Miss up 6-3 vs. Arkansas.

Arkansas' Jalen Battles scores on squeeze play

Arkansas Razorbacks' Zack Gregory put down a successful sacrifice squeeze bunt that allowed Jalen Battles to score in the bottom of the second inning. Battles' run cut the Ole Miss lead to 4-3.

Ole Miss' Tim Elko 2-run home run

Ole Miss' Tim Elko hit a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the top of the second inning. Justin Bench also scored on the homer.

The Elko home run put Ole Miss up 4-1 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss' Hayden Dunhurst walks, Kevin Graham scores

Ole Miss' Hayden Dunhurst walked on five pitches with the bases loaded in the top of the first inning. The walk brought Kevin Graham in to score, and it put Ole Miss up 2-0 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss' Kevin Graham RBI single

Ole Miss cleanup hitter Kevin Graham singled to right-center field in the top of the first inning, and he drove in Justin Bench . The Bench run put Ole Miss up 1-0 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss baseball arrives in dugout

Ole Miss pitcher Max Cioffi (No. 22) and teammates head to the dugout prior to facing the Arkansas Razorbacks in the College World Series.

Here's more Ole Miss, Arkansas baseball news:

Dave Van Horn is the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach. Mike Bianco is the Ole Miss baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas baseball video highlights, final score Monday at College World Series

