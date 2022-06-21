Going solar: Northside Elementary to receive fully-funded solar panels

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse school is going solar. Later this summer, crews will install a rooftop array of solar panels at Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessouri school.

Members of the community celebrated at the school today with the “Solar Show and Tell” event.

The Solar on La Crosse Schools team is excited for kids to see the difference it makes.

“This is their current home, but it’s also their future home. They are going to inherit however we treat this earth, and so I think it’s just super important that we demonstrate to kids what’s possible,” Heather Talbot, director of Solar on La Crosse Schools, said.

The project is fully funded by donations, and will save the district more than $12,000 annually in energy costs.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse teachers and community members rally for increase in teacher wages

McCarthy joins Van Orden at Onalaska farm to speak on economic struggles, inflation

Medical examiner says La Crosse County on pace for more fatal overdoses than last year

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.