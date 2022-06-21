Phoenix opens new airport concourse

Travelers flew in and out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s newest concourse for the first time today.

The city held a ribbon-cutting event for the eight-gate concourse on the south side of Terminal 4 last Friday, June 17. Phoenix Mayor Kate said it is “one of the most gorgeous concourses on the planet.”

“Whether it’s the high technology in this concourse or the beautiful views, our traveling public is in for a treat,” Gallego said.

The $310 million concourse, which will be referred to as Terminal 4, South 1, exclusively operates Southwest Airlines flights. It adds 275,000 square feet to the airport.

Though the pandemic did not stop the terminal’s construction, it did throw off the construction schedule. The concourse welcomed passengers today even though the its restaurants and stores are not yet ready. In the meantime, temporary kiosks offer meals and retail goods to passengers while permanent restaurants and stores are being built.

The construction’s first phase will include a food court with five restaurants, a coffee café and two retail stores and is slated to open later this year. A passenger lounge will open in 2023. The city is still seeking solicitation for the later phase, which will include two more restaurants and two more stores.

Once completed, the food court will have five restaurants: Chick-fil-A, eegee’s, Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine and Bobby’s Burger Palace. Sip Coffee & Beer will have a location separate from the food court.

The planned retail locations will include an In Motion electronics store, and the news and convenience store will be called Uptown Phoenix and include products from the Phoenix-based Melrose Pharmacy and Changing Hands Bookstore.

The lounge, to be completed next year, will not be associated with any one airline but can be accessed by any passenger for a fee. It will be operated by JPMorgan Chase and will allow free access to priority pass members and Chase Sapphire Reserve card holders.

Gallego boasted of the technology, sustainability and accessibility features of the new terminal, as well as the artwork.

The crowning feature is 14,000 square feet of electrochromic windows, which change with the position of the sun to adjust brightness and mitigate heat inside the concourse, saving on energy costs.

The concourse also includes a nursing room, a family bathroom, an animal relief area and a way for those with hearing devices to connect to the concourse PA system to better hear announcements.

Public artwork includes a terrazzo floor designed by artist Susan Logoreci to look like the Phoenix desert from a bird’s-eye view. It is accompanied by wall art made to look like the view of Phoenix seen through airplane windows.

An overhead baffle ceiling is designed to look like the Imperial Sand Dunes 20 miles west of Yuma. Each of the 118 baffles were made from recycled water bottles.

The new concourse is one of several capital projects in the works at the airport, including a new taxiway and a bridge between Terminal 3 and Terminal 4.

“Sky Harbor is positioned well for future growth with additional infrastructure improvements on the horizon,” said Phoenix Assistant Aviation Director Sarah Demery.

She added federal funding, mainly through the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have helped continue the airport’s growth despite the loss of revenue during the pandemic.

“Without these federal grants, Phoenix would not be in a financial position to pursue any major airfield or terminal projects again until around 2030,” Demery said.

Gallego thanked Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., who was Phoenix’s mayor when the new concourse project began, for advocating for Sky Harbor in his role on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

“We are lucky to have someone who understands Phoenix and Arizona serving in our nation’s capital and on the House Transportation Committee where he can regularly fight to make sure we get the resources we need for this economic engine,” Gallego said of Stanton.

Stanton said the federal government now is now investing far more in Arizona than it once did, contributing $8 million for this $310 million project.

Stanton said the project was part of a trend of continuous improvement at Sky Harbor.

“And as someone who uses Sky Harbor twice a week to get from here to Washington, take it from me, this airport keeps getting better and better and better,” he said.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.