ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix opens new airport concourse

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43geud_0gGluTv300

Travelers flew in and out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s newest concourse for the first time today.

The city held a ribbon-cutting event for the eight-gate concourse on the south side of Terminal 4 last Friday, June 17. Phoenix Mayor Kate said it is “one of the most gorgeous concourses on the planet.”

“Whether it’s the high technology in this concourse or the beautiful views, our traveling public is in for a treat,” Gallego said.

The $310 million concourse, which will be referred to as Terminal 4, South 1, exclusively operates Southwest Airlines flights. It adds 275,000 square feet to the airport.

Though the pandemic did not stop the terminal’s construction, it did throw off the construction schedule. The concourse welcomed passengers today even though the its restaurants and stores are not yet ready. In the meantime, temporary kiosks offer meals and retail goods to passengers while permanent restaurants and stores are being built.

The construction’s first phase will include a food court with five restaurants, a coffee café and two retail stores and is slated to open later this year. A passenger lounge will open in 2023. The city is still seeking solicitation for the later phase, which will include two more restaurants and two more stores.

Once completed, the food court will have five restaurants: Chick-fil-A, eegee’s, Pedal Haus Brewery, Berry Divine and Bobby’s Burger Palace. Sip Coffee & Beer will have a location separate from the food court.

The planned retail locations will include an In Motion electronics store, and the news and convenience store will be called Uptown Phoenix and include products from the Phoenix-based Melrose Pharmacy and Changing Hands Bookstore.

The lounge, to be completed next year, will not be associated with any one airline but can be accessed by any passenger for a fee. It will be operated by JPMorgan Chase and will allow free access to priority pass members and Chase Sapphire Reserve card holders.

Gallego boasted of the technology, sustainability and accessibility features of the new terminal, as well as the artwork.

The crowning feature is 14,000 square feet of electrochromic windows, which change with the position of the sun to adjust brightness and mitigate heat inside the concourse, saving on energy costs.

The concourse also includes a nursing room, a family bathroom, an animal relief area and a way for those with hearing devices to connect to the concourse PA system to better hear announcements.

Public artwork includes a terrazzo floor designed by artist Susan Logoreci to look like the Phoenix desert from a bird’s-eye view. It is accompanied by wall art made to look like the view of Phoenix seen through airplane windows.

An overhead baffle ceiling is designed to look like the Imperial Sand Dunes 20 miles west of Yuma. Each of the 118 baffles were made from recycled water bottles.

This rending shows plans for a terrazzo floor designed by artist Susan Logoreci to look like the Phoenix desert from a birds-eye view. It is accompanied by wall art made to look like the view of Phoenix seen through airplane windows. [Courtesy city of Phoenix]
An overhead baffle ceiling in another part of the concourse is designed to look like the Imperial Sand Dunes 20 miles west of Yuma. Each of the 118 baffles were made from recycled water bottles. [Courtesy city of Phoenix] Previous Next

The new concourse is one of several capital projects in the works at the airport, including a new taxiway and a bridge between Terminal 3 and Terminal 4.

“Sky Harbor is positioned well for future growth with additional infrastructure improvements on the horizon,” said Phoenix Assistant Aviation Director Sarah Demery.

She added federal funding, mainly through the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have helped continue the airport’s growth despite the loss of revenue during the pandemic.

“Without these federal grants, Phoenix would not be in a financial position to pursue any major airfield or terminal projects again until around 2030,” Demery said.

Gallego thanked Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., who was Phoenix’s mayor when the new concourse project began, for advocating for Sky Harbor in his role on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

“We are lucky to have someone who understands Phoenix and Arizona serving in our nation’s capital and on the House Transportation Committee where he can regularly fight to make sure we get the resources we need for this economic engine,” Gallego said of Stanton.

Stanton said the federal government now is now investing far more in Arizona than it once did, contributing $8 million for this $310 million project.

Stanton said the project was part of a trend of continuous improvement at Sky Harbor.

“And as someone who uses Sky Harbor twice a week to get from here to Washington, take it from me, this airport keeps getting better and better and better,” he said.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Homeowners in northern Arizona prepare for monsoon flooding

Regulators focused on horse racing industry in Arizona due to horse deaths. The high number of horse deaths in the Arizona horse racing industry has caught the eye of the Arizona Racing Commission. Hotel and city employees in Scottsdale learn how to spot sex, human trafficking. Updated: 7 hours ago.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe-based HercuTech disrupts construction with lumber replacement

Construction is changing, and builders are looking for better ways. This is the very reason why Tempe-based HercuTech delivers a lumber replacement with its innovative product, HercuWall, an ICC-certified panelized exterior and demising wall system technology that is disrupting construction. HercuWall is comprised of four common materials – made of...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

McCarthy completes $310M concourse for Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor

McCarthy Building Companies Inc. recently completed construction of the eighth and final concourse in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which includes the addition of eight new gates serving Southwest Airlines passengers. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 4 is the busiest terminal at the airport and handles...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

Relocated Arizonans and travelers fuel dispensary growth

Medicinal marijuana became legal in 2010, and 10 years later, recreational marijuana was legalized. Therefore, Arizona has become one of 19 states where recreational cannabis is legal, and one of 37 states where medicinal marijuana is legal. At GreenPharms, we have seen an uptick in dispensary growth due to customers...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Torchy’s Tacos Brings Damn Good Tacos to Arizona with Opening of First Phoenix Restaurant

Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Here are the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Famers from the KTAR family

PHOENIX — KTAR radio, the news, talk and sports leader in the Valley, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week. Over the years, many people have shared their talents to help bring listeners the news they need to be informed. Some of these personalities have received the highest honor...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carlisle
Person
Greg Stanton
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how ASU is building stronger, more cost-efficient roads

The roads we drive on are made up of crushed and screened aggregates of gravel and sand mixed with a petroleum-based asphalt binder that is a byproduct of the oil refining process. The asphalt binder, which acts as a glue, is only 5% to 6% of the mixture but is...
PHOENIX, AZ
thetrek.co

Into Arizona’s High Country

According to the weather report, temperatures in the Phoenix metro area were 10 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, about 30 miles to the northeast, I was walking a dirt road through the Four Peaks Wilderness. The road’s elevation is about 4000 feet above that of Phoenix, so the temperature was actually pretty comfortable.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
WICKENBURG, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Concourse#Terminal 4#Southwest Airlines#Burger Palace#Sip Coffee Beer
AZFamily

Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling quickly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling down quickly. In the past 28 days, 11,845 new residential listings were added in the Greater Phoenix area, according to the Cromford Report. It’s a 34% jump in new listings, compared to the average. At the same time, rising mortgage interest rates are pricing some would-be home buyers out of the market.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy