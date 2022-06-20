Army identifies slain JBLM soldier from Saturday’s Parkland homicide

Note: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect age for the slain soldier.

The U.S. Army has identified the 25-year-old Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier shot to death Saturday at a Parkland residence.

Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, a native of East Point, Georgia, died at the scene around 6 p.m. He was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Inf. Div., at JBLM, according to the Army.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Sgt. Moore.” said Lt. Col. John Tisserand, 1-14 CAV Battalion Commander in a statement. “This is an extremely difficult time for the Warhorse family. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen soldier.”

Moore was shot at a residence in the 1600 block of 112th Street during a gathering he and his assailant were attending. Police officers unsuccessfully searched for the suspect Saturday evening.

The Army referred questions to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.