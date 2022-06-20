ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, WA

Army identifies slain JBLM soldier from Saturday’s Parkland homicide

By Craig Sailor
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

Note: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect age for the slain soldier.

The U.S. Army has identified the 25-year-old Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier shot to death Saturday at a Parkland residence.

Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, a native of East Point, Georgia, died at the scene around 6 p.m. He was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Inf. Div., at JBLM, according to the Army.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Sgt. Moore.” said Lt. Col. John Tisserand, 1-14 CAV Battalion Commander in a statement. “This is an extremely difficult time for the Warhorse family. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen soldier.”

Moore was shot at a residence in the 1600 block of 112th Street during a gathering he and his assailant were attending. Police officers unsuccessfully searched for the suspect Saturday evening.

The Army referred questions to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265ckT_0gGluKDk00
U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, a native of East Point, Georgia, was killed Saturday in Parkland. U.S. Army

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Active-duty JBLM soldier killed in Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, Wash. — An active-duty soldier at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) was shot and killed in Parkland Saturday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. JBLM revealed the identity of the victim Sunday evening as 22-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore. Hailing from East Point, Georgia, Moore was a member of 1-14 Cavalry Squadron, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, at JBLM.
PARKLAND, WA
MilitaryTimes

Deputies search for suspect who fatally shot JBLM soldier

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect who fatally shot an active duty soldier Saturday evening during a social gathering at a Parkland home. The 25-year-old victim died at the scene after paramedics were unable to revive him, the sheriff’s office...
PARKLAND, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
256
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy