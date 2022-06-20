ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly dating a mystery man that Kim Kardashian introduced her to

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRds0_0gGluISI00

Just when people thought Khloé Kardashian got back together with Tristan Thompson, it’s been revealed that she is actually dating someone else. This weekend photos went viral of Koko and the serial cheater co-parenting at their daughter True’s dance recital, and many people thought it was a sign that she had taken him back again. However, a source told PEOPLE she has a new mystery man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEMTs_0gGluISI00 GrosbyGroup

The guy who has caught Koko’s eye is reportedly a private equity investor. A source told the outlet the 37-year-old is “feeling really good” about the mystery man whose identity has not been revealed. As for how they met? Her sister Kim Kardashian introduced them at a dinner party a few weeks ago, noting that the relationship is in “its early stages.”

It’s interesting because the report comes just days after Khloe said she wasn’t “seeing a soul” on social media. On Friday, she shut down rumors she was dating “another NBA player,” writing in an Instagram comment that it is “Definitely NOT True!!!” “I am not seeing a soul,” she wrote, adding, “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.” Which brings the question, if she’s dating someone else, why would she lie?

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian shares sweet Father’s Day tribute for Kanye West

Shaquille O’Neal’s reported ‘mystery date’ says it was a business meeting

Jennifer Lopez honors her dad and fiancé, Ben Affleck, with a lengthy Father’s Day letter


The next day was when photos came out of Tristan giving Khloe an awkward side hug after lunch. PEOPLE’s insider explained that while they were together with the family for lunch, they hardly ever speak, except for when it comes to co-parenting. Tristan wasn’t the only ex at the table, Kanye West was also spotted entering Sagebrush Cantina with Kim’s grandma MJ. Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner , and Travis Scott along with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream, Kim and her kids were also there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwAPd_0gGluISI00 GrosbyGroup

Tristan’s outing comes after he was roasted on the Kardashian’s new reality show. While it’s been months since news broke that the NBA player impregnated Maralee Nichols while they were still together, the final episodes just touched on the subject, with Khloe revealing that she fainted after finding out the news from Kim.

The Skims founder did not hold back on her opinions on the matter telling her little sister, “If that were me and I was really trying to redeem myself and I was trying to be a better person, I would definitely keep my d*** in my pants.” Koko agreed, adding “You would think, you either wear a condom, get a vasectomy or you don’t f*** random people that you meet in other states.”

Comments / 84

E L F
2d ago

She's not dating anyone, she's trying to mess with Tristan's head,to have him to believe she is, trying to make him jealous

Reply(22)
35
Chrome Lover supplied
2d ago

Yeah, sure! That is why in the photo, she has her arm around him and he has his arm touching her. And she never hardly talks to him. In the other photo he his right next to her, is he standing there mute? Why doesn't he take care of that new baby he fathered. He is no man.

Reply(3)
17
Grumpy Oldman
2d ago

What is with theKardashian Women and obsession with black guys? There either power seeking. money hungary,, have a infidelity problem. I don't get the attraction!

Reply
22
Related
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Travis Scott
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Nba
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s diamond wedding rings

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are just married, and they’ve got the hardware to prove it. The couple, who tied the knot over the weekend in a grand several-day celebration in Portofino, Italy, exchanged matching diamond-covered Lorraine Schwartz wedding rings on their big day, as confirmed by People. The Barkers gave paparazzi a closer look at the baubles while relaxing on a yacht post-nuptials Monday; the reality star’s appears to be an eternity band studded with round-cut stones, while the rocker’s looks like a wider style set with smaller pavé diamonds. Barker, 46, previously went to the celeb-loved jeweler for 43-year-old Kardashian’s stunning...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Lack of Invitation to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Rob Kardashian wasn't the only one missing at his sister Kourtney's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. The two exchanged vows after getting their marriage license at a Santa Barbra courthouse with just Barker's father and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Days later, the entire family, sans Rob, flew to Italy for a three-day extravaganza of festivities. Rob, who has been relatively absent from the show since at least 2016, reportedly didn't attend because of his disdain for the paparazzi. He will more than likely attend another celebration the newly married couple plan to hold in California, a larger one for their family and friends. But also noticeably absent was Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kourtney's momager Kris Jenner for 25 years. Jenner walked her previous stepchildren, including Kim and Khloe, down the aisle at their weddings. But she was reportedly snubbed for Kourtney's occasion.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy