Hayley Kiyoko is imagining her childhood bedroom, where her younger self sketches her dream fashion line, including baggy boyfriend jeans shredded at the ends, big on pockets. The metallic luster of basketball and softball trophies reflects the faces on the *NSYNC and O-Town posters that blanket the walls. Nick Lachey smiles at her. “I was in the closet, so they're all going to be boys,” Kiyoko tells Teen Vogue about her childhood idols. Now, six presidents, three seasons of Newlyweds, and one Y2K later (two if you’re counting our current Y2K fashion era), she’s here — gay, thriving, and more herself than ever.

