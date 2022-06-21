ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Brolin blasts into the world of animation, lending his voice to villainous Zurg in 'Lightyear'

By George Pennacchio
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsZ0A_0gGlu54600

James Brolin has been working in TV and movies for more than 60 years now. And he loves what he does.

Brolin's latest role takes him into the world of animation, lending his voice to Zurg in the Disney Pixar film, "Lightyear."

Hard to believe, but Brolin once ran away from cameras because he didn't want to be in front of them.

"In high school, I couldn't give a book report. I'd sit down shaking. And I got into a school play once. And we rehearsed and rehearsed and then the night of the play, I didn't show up. I couldn't get up there, not in front of all those people," said Brolin. "I still am not really good standing in front of a microphone in front of an audience."

Brolin began acting professionally in movies and on television in the early 1960s, eventually striking gold in 1969 alongside Robert Young in the TV medical drama, "Marcus Welby, M.D."

"He was a know-it-all," Brolin says about his character on the show. " And actually, I think that's what made that show successful is he was annoyed always telling the old guy, 'you haven't even read the...' and 'You haven't been to school in 40 years.' And I just got out. So I obviously know all the latest stuff, right?"

Brolin turns 82 next month - and he figures he's now spent about 10,000 days on various sets over the years.

"And every one of those days has been near the best day of my life," said Brolin. "I've never missed a day of work whether I was sick or not. So I must enjoy it."

The Independent

Tom Hanks argues Forrest Gump was right to beat Pulp Fiction at 1995 Oscars

Tom Hanks has defended Forrest Gump’s Oscars Best Picture victory from criticism.In 1995, the Robert Zemeckis film, which Hanks produced and starred in, was named as the best film of the previous year at the awards ceremony.However, over the years, it’s endured as an undeserving winner, not least because of a film it beat.The Best Picture nominees that year included Four Weddings and as Funeral, The Shawshank Redemption and Quiz Show – but it was the final film that many believe should have won the award: Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.In a recent interview withThe New York Times, Hanks said:...
MOVIES
