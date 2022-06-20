ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eloy Jiménez' rehab to restart on Tuesday

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The White Sox are set to begin Eloy Jiménez’ rehab assignment again, on Tuesday. The team is going to take things slowly with Jiménez as he ramps up again, however. Rick Hahn said that Jiménez will play DH in his return to action, not left...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox observations: Cease deals, Harrison walks off Jays

It was a steamy 96 degrees at first pitch on Tuesday evening, but the White Sox bats really heated up late in the evening. Trailing the Blue Jays 4-2, and down to their final out, the Sox rallied to tie the game on a walk and three consecutive hits. For a moment it looked like A.J. Pollock had the game-winning hit, but his liner to center stayed up just long enough for Bradley Zimmer to make a diving catch and send the game to extras. Then, after trading runs with the Blue Jays in the 10th and the 11th, Josh Harrison finally sent the fans home happy with a walkoff single in the 12th for a 7-6 victory.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs reliever Roberts to undergo Tommy John surgery

Cubs rookie reliever Ethan Roberts will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his debut season, according to reports, including Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. Roberts has been on the injured list since May 2 with right shoulder inflammation. The Cubs transferred him to the 60-day IL late last month, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox's Seby Zavala sitting Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Zavala is heading back to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday. Reese McGuire is catching for Lucas Giolito and batting sixth Wednesday afternoon. Yasmani Grandal (back) is still on the 10-day injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX Sports

Padres play the Phillies after Profar's 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (36-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-27, second in the NL West) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jurickson Profar had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks. San Diego is 44-27 overall and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: June 20, 2022

Editor's Note: Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th. While most of the affiliates were off last night, the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Eloy Jiménez
NBC Sports Chicago

Sampson rejoins Cubs as Norris hits injured list

The Cubs are down to one lefty in their bullpen after they placed veteran Daniel Norris on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a sprained left index finger. Adrian Sampson was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Norris, who holds a 7.24 ERA in 24 appearances this season,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Another White Sox Injury: Adam Engel Exits With Hamstring Tightness

The Chicago White Sox can’t catch a break on the injury front this season. Shortly after Danny Mendick exited Wednesday’s game early with an injury, Adam Engel followed suit. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what happened to Engel. However, something clearly wasn’t right during his at-bat in the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bulls using pick in 2022 NBA Draft makes sense

In November 2020, seven months after first landing in a lead basketball operations position, Artūras Karnišovas selected Florida State freshman Patrick Williams with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft. At the time, the Chicago Bulls executive vice president’s move was viewed as a bet on upside,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Triple A#The White Sox
Yardbarker

White Sox INF Danny Mendick Injured, Exits Game After Collision

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick suffered an apparent lower-body injury resulting from a collision in Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the top of the second inning, Jays’ second baseman Santiago Espinal hit a fly ball down the left field line. Mendick, third baseman Jake Burger, and left fielder Adam Haseley all converged trying to make the play. Haseley came down with the ball but collided with Mendick in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Orioles take on the White Sox after Hays hit for the cycle

Baltimore Orioles (31-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-34, third in the AL Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox after Austin Hays hit for the cycle against the Nationals on Wednesday. Chicago has a 33-34 record overall and a 15-18 record...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Grant trade could affect Bulls' future draft capital

It feels like just yesterday the Chicago Bulls were at the center of Jerami Grant trade rumors. In advance of the 2022 trade deadline, the Bulls and Pistons had some level of discussions about the then-27-year-old forward's availability. But those talks never bore fruit. On Wednesday, the Grant saga reached...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox 8, Blue Jays 7: Offense muscles three homers in win

The White Sox offense struck early and often in a series-opening win over Toronto. Andrew Vaughn led the way with a home run as part of a four-hit night, his third such performance since May 31st. Luis Robert also added a long-ball of his own and a pair of RBI as he continues to scorch the ball. As a whole, the bats managed to push across at least one run in each of the first five innings to hang an eight-spot on the scoreboard. It turns out, that's all they would need to survive the Blue Jays' late surge.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy