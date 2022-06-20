Eloy Jiménez' rehab to restart on Tuesday

It was a steamy 96 degrees at first pitch on Tuesday evening, but the White Sox bats really heated up late in the evening. Trailing the Blue Jays 4-2, and down to their final out, the Sox rallied to tie the game on a walk and three consecutive hits. For a moment it looked like A.J. Pollock had the game-winning hit, but his liner to center stayed up just long enough for Bradley Zimmer to make a diving catch and send the game to extras. Then, after trading runs with the Blue Jays in the 10th and the 11th, Josh Harrison finally sent the fans home happy with a walkoff single in the 12th for a 7-6 victory.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO